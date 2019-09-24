New Delhi: Referring former Union Minister and Congress leader Murli Deora as his “friend’ , Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday backed the his son and agreed that the late leader was ‘one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties’.

Responding to former Congress Maharashtra chief Milind Deora, PM Modi in a tweet said, “You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji’s commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations.”

Notably, Deora, who resigned as the president of the Mumbai Congress after the party’s debacle in Lok Sabha elections this year, had showered praise on Modi over the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event. He had asserted that the Prime Minister’s address showcased India’s soft power diplomacy.

Taking to the micro-blogging site after the mega event in Houston, the Congress leader had said, “PM Modi’s Houston address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump’s hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans’ contributions makes us proud.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju had also appreciated Deora and said, “A matured & honest political comment by my dear friend Milind Deora. Dare to be honest and fear no labour.”

Contrary to Deora, Congress, on the other hand, accused the PM of violating the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country.

“Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies”, Anand Sharma had tweeted yesterday. He went on to remind PM Modi that he is in the USA as “our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections.”