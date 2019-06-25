New Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in Lok Sabha apologised to Narendra Modi after he called him ‘Naali’ (drain) and clarified that his intention was not to insult the Prime Minister. “It is a misunderstanding. I didn’t say ‘naali’. If Prime Minister Modi is upset with it, then I’m sorry. I had no intention to hurt him. If the Prime Minister is hurt I will personally apologise to him. My Hindi is not good, by ‘naali’ I meant channel,” Chowdhury told media persons.

Furthermore, he said,”I got enraged when a BJP member tried to humiliate Swami Vivekananda by comparing him with Prime Minister Modi. Swami Vivekananda’s name was Narendranath Datta. He was trying to equate Narendranath Datta with Narendra Modi equal, which was vehemently opposed by me.”

“In order to establish my argument, I said you are comparing Ganga and ‘Naali.’ I did not have any kind of remotest intention to dishonour, disrespect and humiliate my Prime Minister. I don’t speak Hindi. So, maybe it could have been misinterpreted… People of Bengal have an emotional attachment with Swami Vivekananda,” he added.

Chowdhury had stoked a controversy on Monday with his ‘naali’ remark against PM Modi in the Lok Sabha. BJP working president J P Nadda reacted strongly to these remarks, saying they were in ‘bad taste and highly condemnable’.

“The Congress is consistently insulting the Prime Minister who has been elected by 125 crore people. The people of the country are giving their reply to Congress in every election. Their arrogance will finish them,” Nadda tweeted.