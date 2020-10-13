New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, indulge in a war of words over the issue of opening of Temples in the state. Also Read - PM Modi Releases Autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, Renames Rural Education Society After Him

Earlier on Monday, Koshyari wrote a scathing letter to Thackeray, asking why religious places were still shut in the state while all other activities like 'bars and restaurants' were allowed.

"Our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay under lockdown", the Maharashtra Governor's letter read.

“You have been a strong votary of Hindutva. You had publicly espoused your devotion to Lord Rama by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as Chief Minister. You had visited the Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed the puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi,” Koshyari wrote.

He added,”I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of places of worship time and again or have you turned ‘secular’ yourselves, a term you hated?”

Responding to the governor’s letter, CM Thackeray said, “As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also be not a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva doesn’t need verification from you.”