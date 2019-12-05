New Delhi: After facing flak from Opposition members in Parliament and netizens on Twitter, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday clarified that her remark on onion has been taken out of context. Defending the finance minister, her office later released a video on its Twitter handle explaining in detail the steps her government has taken to control the soaring price of the onion.

A twitter post by her office stated that a part of this video clip is being quoted out of context and is misleading.

Here is the full video of Smt @nsitharaman explaining in detail the steps taken by the govt. to control onion prices and provide relief to the common man. A part of this video clip is being quoted out of context and is misleading. pic.twitter.com/56MLd1gKpU — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) December 5, 2019

Replying to a question of a member in Lok Sabha, the finance minister on Wednesday had said that she doesn’t eat much of onion or garlic and is from a family where these two vegetables are not much in use.

“I don’t eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn’t have much to do with onion”, she had said.

Worth mentioning here is that the Central government is facing severe criticism from the Opposition members over the soaring price of onion over last one month. In some places, the price has reached up to Rs 150 per kg.

In some other peculiar cases, restaurants have withdrawn certain dishes from their menu keeping in mind the skyrocketing price of the onion.

Earlier in the day, finance minister Sitharaman also came under heavy attack from former finance minister P Chidambaram over her ‘not eating onion’ remark. Chidambaram sarcastically said whether Sitharaman is eating avocado in place of onion.

“The Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn’t eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?” Chidambaram mockingly said.

To bring the price of onion under control in the country, the Central government has put restrictions on stock holding for retails and wholesalers. As per the revision, the stock limit for wholesalers has been set at 25 metric tonnes (MT) and the stock limit for retailers has been set at 5 metric tonnes. The move from the Central government comes as a step to curb hoarding of onions in the wake of its high prices.