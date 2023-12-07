'My Response Will...': Pannun Threatens To Blow Up Parliament On 2001 Attack Anniversary | WATCH

Home

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said his response will "shake the very foundations" of Indian Parliament on the 22nd anniversary of the infamous 2001 attack.

Khalistani terrorist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to “shake the foundations” of the Indian Parliament on or before December 13– the anniversary of the infamous 2001 Parliament attack. In a video released on social media platforms, the notorious chief of the banned ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) outfit threatened that an attack on the Parliament is coming “on or before December 13” in response to the Indian government’s alleged plot to assassinate him.

“Modi government tried to kill me for organizing Khalistan referendum. My response on December 13 will be in contrast to Afzal Guru’s resistance to extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris,” Pannun said in the video while name-dropping 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Guru was hanged at the Tihar Jail in 2013.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#KhalistaniTerrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's threat from the US! Says, will attack the #Parliament of Bharat on December 13 ! The US remains silent on Pannun's threat to attack the Parliament of Bharat, the largest democracy in the World! On the other hand, it arrests an… pic.twitter.com/hAN2qFGJz1 — Sanatan Prabhat (@SanatanPrabhat) December 6, 2023

“…still my response is going to shake the very foundations of Indian Parliament, Modi, and India,” the New York-based Pannun said in the video.

“Are you ready to face my response which is going to shake the very foundations of Indian Parliament?” the Sikh separatist taunted India while signing off with another taunt “Dilli banega Khalistan (Delhi will become Khalistan”.

‘We take threats seriously’, says MEA

Meanwhile, responding to the Pannun’s threat’s, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India has raised the matter with the United States and Canadian authorities as the Khalistani separatist holds dual citizenship of US and Canada.

“We do take threats seriously. We are caught in a bind here. I don’t want to amplify too much credence to such extremists who make threats and get a lot of coverage. We have taken up this matter with the US and Canadian authorities. Extremists and terrorists have the tendency to want media coverage on an issue,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the weekly media briefing.

#WATCH | On SFJ chief Pannu's threat to attack Parliament, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "We do take threats seriously. We are caught in a bind here I don't want to amplify too much credence to search extremists who make threats and get a lot of coverage. We have taken up… pic.twitter.com/zbmiu51TMx — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Regarding reports of threats on Air India flights by Khalistani extremists, the MEA said that the Indian security agencies will take appropriate action if any criminal activity takes place.

“Last month, they had threatened on a particular date…Of course, we would condemn any such threat and our security agencies will take appropriate actions…if there are incidents of criminal activity, or we feel there is a threat, we will take appropriate action,” Bagchi said.

On being asked if India has demanded the US to prosecute Pannun, the MEA spokesperson said that New Delhi seeks assistance through the proper procedure and has flagged its concerns to its partners multiple times.

“He (Pannun) is wanted by our agencies for violation of the law and there is a process under which we seek assistance and that they are prosecuted. It depends on whether the crime is committed. In our case, I think requests have gone through detailing the kind of crimes that he is responsible for, in India,” Bagchi said.

#WATCH | On the prosecution of SFJ chief Pannu, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "He is wanted by our agencies for violation of the law and there is a process under which we seek assistance and that they are prosecuted, depending on whether the crime is committed. In our… pic.twitter.com/EOf3NApUfb — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

He added, “We have also flagged concerns to our partners regarding any threats made by extremists or terrorists against India or Indian diplomats…We do take it from time to time, there is ongoing conversation, security cooperation, it’s an ongoing process”.

MEA stated that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray’s upcoming visit to India is part of the bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.

However, Bagchi didn’t comment on what exact issues that will be discussed during his visit.

“We have robust security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics terrorism with the US agencies. We also engage in capacity building programs…as part of this ongoing bilateral cooperation visit by the FBI director is in the works,” Bagchi said.

Indian charged in foiled plot to kill Pannun

Last month, US federal prosecutors charged an Indian national for alleged his role in a now-foiled purported plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

52-year-old Nikhil Gupta was charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire by the authorities. If convicted, both charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and according to US law will be stacked together, which could mean a possible 20-year prison term upon conviction, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Matthew G. Olsen told news agency PTI.

