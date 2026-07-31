‘Now my role is different’: Raghav Chadha breaks silence on NEET paper leak controversy | Watch video

He explained that when he was in the Opposition, his job was to question the government and highlight public issues.

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New Delhi: BJP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday explained why he had stayed quiet on the NEET paper leak controversy, saying the issue cannot be solved through political statements or television debates but needs long-term institutional reforms. Speaking during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, Chadha said the new law was aimed at addressing the root cause of paper leaks. Taking a swipe at both the Congress and his former party, AAP, he said his responsibilities had changed after joining the treasury benches, and his focus was now on finding solutions instead of only raising questions.

Using an analogy, Chadha said, “Just as cancer cannot be cured with a Crocin tablet, the problem of paper leaks cannot be solved through media soundbites. It requires strong institutional solutions.” He added that the government was introducing those solutions through the new legislation.

Chadha said many people had asked why he had not spoken publicly about the NEET paper leak. He explained that when he was in the Opposition, his job was to question the government and highlight public issues. However, after moving to the treasury benches, his responsibility is to help solve those problems.

“Earlier, my role was to ask questions, and I did that honestly. Now my role is different. My responsibility is to work towards solutions,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: “Paper leaks cannot be addressed through media soundbites but require an institutional solution, which govt is bringing through the Bill,” says BJP MP Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha during debate on anti-paper leak Bill. (Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/jackRKi73M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2026

The MP also said he was not interested in making headlines or speaking just for media attention. Instead, he wanted to speak only when there was a concrete solution to the problem. “I had decided that I would raise this issue in Parliament only when we had a solution and when the system was actually being fixed. Today is that day,” Chadha said.

Raghav Chadha made the remarks just days after students across the country staged protests over the NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who later stepped down amid growing pressure. He pointed out that nearly 22 lakh students spend months preparing for a three-hour exam, only for their efforts to be ruined if the question paper is leaked through a mobile phone, WhatsApp message or Telegram PDF. Addressing NEET aspirants directly, Chadha acknowledged their frustration and said their anger was justified. “Your pain is real, and your concerns about the examination system are genuine,” he said. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had listened to the students’ demands not only as the Prime Minister but also “like the head of a family”. According to Chadha, the students raised their concerns, the government responded, and the new law was the result of that process.

I spoke for every young Indian who believes that honest effort deserves an honest opportunity. With the passage of the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026, India’s first ever Anti Paper Leak framework comes into effect. Students spoke.

The Government listened.

Action… pic.twitter.com/2ri8BF3pVg — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 30, 2026

Chadha also targeted his former party over the alleged irregularities in the Punjab Pharmacy Officer recruitment exam held on July 19.

He claimed that some candidates used Bluetooth devices to cheat during the examination and alleged that an organised cheating racket charged aspirants up to Rs 13 lakh each to help them clear the test through unfair means.