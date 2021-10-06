New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday said his son Ashish Mishra alias Monu was not sitting in the car that mowed down protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. He reiterated that the car lost balance after being attacked by the protestors and ran over a few people present there.Also Read - ‘Wanted To Check On Priyanka, Was Stopped From Going To Lucknow’: Robert Vadra

Speaking to news agency ANI, Teni said, “My son was not there in the car. He was at the venue of the event. There is enough evidence that the stones were pelted which injured the driver. The driver was unconscious, the car lost its balance and ran over a few people present there.” Also Read - Video: Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata Showcases Farmers Protest, Highlights Lakhimpur Kheri Incident | Watch

The MoS alleged that the driver was lynched and the mob later set the car on the fire. “I was not present at the site. I am describing the incident as seen in the videos. One of our party workers has also given his statement. He has said that the people in the car ran to save their lives after the car was attacked. Even his cell phone was left behind in the car.” Also Read - AAP Leader Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Several Arrested on Way to Lakhimpur Kheri

The minister’s clarification came on a day when a video, purportedly of the minister’s SUV running over slogan-shouting farmers marching in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, was widely shared on social media including by Varun Gandhi, an MP of the ruling BJP.

“I have expressed sympathies towards those who have lost their lives. I am also a farmer and farmers can never be involved in such incidents. Some miscreants were present among farmers behind the incident. These miscreants want instability in the country,” he said.

“Farmers cannot be cruel enough to murder someone. I was so hurt that, I was not able to see the whole video,” he added.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM’s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

The FIR lodged by the UP Police states that Ashish was driving the SUV that mowed down the farmers. According to the FIR lodged on a complaint of Jagjit Singh, a native of Bahraich district, the episode was “premeditated” for which the “conspiracy was hatched” by the minister and his son.

It also alleged that “provocative” statements of the Union minister of state for home had led to the farmers’ protest here during which violence erupted and claimed the lives of eight people.