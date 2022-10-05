Mysore Dussehra Celebration 2022: Today on October 5, Dussehra is being celebrated with great pomp all over the country but the most special in this is the Dussehra of Mysore. Mysore Dussehra is famous all over the world. People from all over the world come to Mysore to see it. This year also the celebration of Dussehra of Mysore is at its peak. Mysore is decorated with colorful lights for the special occasion of Vijayadashami. In the procession of Vijayadashami, Goddess Chamunda comes out among her subjects, seated on a throne of decorated elephants and gold.Also Read - Vijaya Dashami Special: These 3 Villages In India Do Not Celebrate Dussehra

The festival begins with the worship of Goddess Chamundeshwari

The 10-day long festival of Dussehra is considered to mark the killing of Mahishasura by Chamundeshwari Devi. The festival begins with offering prayers at the Goddess Chamundeshwari temple. First of all, the Royal Family of Mysore worships the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. Actually, the history of this Dussehra of Mysore is centuries old. It is said that for the first time in the fourteenth century, two brothers named Harihara and Bukka celebrated Navratri. After this, the ruler of the Wadiyar dynasty, Krishnaraja Wadiyar, named it Dussehra and since then the tradition of the 10-day festival is going on. Also Read - Gold Supply Being Diverted From India To Hike Prices In Festive Season?

The hill is decorated with one and a half lakh bulbs

Chamundeshwari Devi is seated on the Chamundi hills. On the occasion of Dussehra, this hill is decorated with more than 1.5 lakh electric bulbs. At the same time, more than 90 thousand electric bulbs are used in the decoration of the Mysore palace. In the Dussehra procession, Chamundeshwari Devi emerges after sitting on a throne of seven and a half hundred kilos of gold on decorated elephants. The first worship of Chamundeshwari Devi is performed by the Royal Family. This golden throne is a marvelous piece of workmanship by the artisans of Mysore, which is used only once a year for the ride of Mata on Vijayadashami. Also Read - Happy Dussehra Wishes 2022: Vijayadashami Quotes, Images, Whatsapp Messages and Facebook Status