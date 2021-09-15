Chandigarh: A mystery fever has killed eight children in the past 10 days in the Palwal district of Haryana, as confirmed by the village Sarpanch Naresh Kumar. The incidents took place at a small village named Chilli where a total of 44 other people, have reported fever-like symptoms. Out of the 44 people, 35 are minors and have been admitted to private hospitals.Also Read - 130 Children Hospitalised in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri with Fever, Dysentery

The cause of the eight deceased children is yet to be determined by the health officials. The officials have not ruled out the possibility of dengue as low platelet and fever have been witnessed in many cases. The health officials have been visiting the homes of every villager and spreading awareness about health-related issues such as sanitation and dengue. People suffering from mysterious fever are being tested for covid, dengue, and malaria. Also Read - Delhi, Noida Hospitals Report Surge in Viral Fever Cases, Especially Among Children

The SMO Hathin, Vijay Kumar said, “We got to know that children have been running fever and there have been deaths. We have been visiting homes. Surveys are being conducted; medicines are being distributed. The team is working round the clock. We also noticed there was poor sanitation. We are doing additional tests to find out the reasons for the fever.” Also Read - 50 Children Die of Viral Fever in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi Adityanath Monitors Situation

Many adults have been infected with running with a mysterious fever. There has been a surge in the number of cases where people are dealing with such fever. The villagers believe that mysterious fevers accompanied by low platelet are the sole reason for the deaths. The villagers claimed that the heth authorities could have said the people.

“IOver 7-8 children have died so far. This could also be due to contaminated water supply and collection of larvae in standing water. This has been going on for 15-20 days… They have not been tested for dengue…The health team is here now. Even ASHA workers visit their centres and do not come into the village. There is no health facility here,” said Mr Kumar.

On the other hand, the officials have claimed that the platelet count even takes a dip in viral fevers. The village of 4,000 people has no health facility available in the area. The level of sanitation is too fatal.

“They say the platelet count is low. Has been happening since August 25. Health teams arrived on September 11. Those affected are mostly children. There is an atmosphere of fear in the village,” said Khurshid Alam, a villager.