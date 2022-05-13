Ahmedabad: Locals of three villages of Anand district in Gujarat rushed out of their homes after they heard a loud thud that shook the ground. They saw ‘meteorite’ like objects crashing onto the ground that fell from space. Yes! you read it right, FROM THE SPACE. The ball-like object was found by the baffled villagers on Thursday, who rushed out of their homes fearing an earthquake.Also Read - Ahmedabad's Zydus School For Excellence Shut After Students Test Positive For COVID-19

Around 4.45 pm on Thursday, the first large, black metal ball, weighing around five kg, fell in Bhalej, and thereafter in Khambholaj and Rampura — all located within 15 kilometers from each other. Also Read - International Flights: Air Arabia Announces Direct Flights Between Abu Dhabi, Gujarat From May 13 | Check Full Schedule Here

As per The Indian Express, the metal ball was suspected to be satellite debris. Anand district SP, Ajit Rajian said, “The first ball fell around 4.45 pm and shortly there were similar reports from two other locations… No injury or casualty has occurred as fortunately, the debris fell away from a house in Khambholaj while in the other two places it fell in an open area. We are not sure what kind of space debris this is but it has fallen from the sky as per accounts of villagers.” Also Read - Gujarat Section of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Train Will Begin Operation By 2027 | Check Details Here

The district police have noted the incident and called in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts to begin a probe. The metal ball was suspected to be satellite debris.

Meanwhile, Rajian have dispatched three different teams to Khmabholaj, Bhalej and Rampura. “Initially we did not know what the objects were and a crowd had already gathered at the three spots. At present, it seems like they are the ball bearings that are used to maintain the momentum of a satellite in space in absence of gravity. We have called forensic experts from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to help identify the objects,” said Rajian.

Earlier such mysterious incidents

According to reports, similar incident took place in Maharashtra this year in April after a purported “meteorite” was sighted in the sky. The noise, which sounded like an aeroplane, was followed by a big explosion. Later, sources confirmed that the burnt objects were fragments of a satellite that was launched in New Zealand.

Similar incidents were reported in January 2016 in Yen Bai in Vietnam, Africa, Australia, Spain and Turkey.