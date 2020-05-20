New Delhi: A mysterious, loud super-sonic noise was heard in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening that left the tech city people rattled, sparking wild rumours of an earthquake, an explosion or a fighter jet cruising at high speed. Also Read - Salon Owner in Bengaluru Provides Shelter to Jobless Professionals & Migrant Workers from Northeast and Nepal

However, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Committee ruled out the possibility of an earthquake as the cause of the unusual sound.

"The explosive sound is not because of a quake in the city and no need to panic," asserted an official of the state Natural Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

“An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of a super-sonic sound in the city this afternoon (around 1.30 p.m.) after it set off panic and rumours of a quake or explosion due to mining blast,” he said.

According to initial investigation, the loud noise that sounded like a crash was heard across the city from around 1:20 PM. The NDMA said that the sound can be attributed to the like effect of a heavy vacuum caused by sudden entry of cyclonic wind between hot and cold air, something that has happened a year ago.

Interestingly, the sound was heard around the same time when Cyclone Amphan was closing in to begin its landfall in the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, a city fire brigade official told IANS that the massive boom could also be due to mining blast of rocks for underground construction.