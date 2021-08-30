Lucknow: A mysterious dengue-like viral fever outbreak has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 30 children and seven adults in Firozabad, stirring immense fear in the district and sparking public outrage against the local administration. After an alarming surge in the number of deaths, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the families of those who lost their members and assured them of help.Also Read - BJP Leader Claims 40 Kids Died in Firozabad Due to Dengue, UP Govt Denies Report

The Chief Minister also visited the 100-bed district hospital at Firozabad where children showing symptoms of the disease are being treated. Also Read - Noida Issues Alert After Fatal 'Viral Fever' Cases Rise In Western Uttar Pradesh | Details Here

“The dedicated Covid-19 ward at the district hospital of Firozabad is reserved for patients suffering from this fever,” the Chief Minister told reporters. Also Read - Greater Noida: Youth Sexually Assaulted by 2 Men as 3 Others Watch On

Some of the districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri, have witnessed a spike in cases of ‘viral fever’ which has made the government press the panic button.

BJP MLA from Firozabad, Manish Asija, had claimed on Sunday that as many as 40 children had died last week from the disease. The claim was, however, refuted by UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh who termed Asija’s statement”wrong” and said that he received no such reports.

Meanwhile, Firozabad District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh denied that this was the third wave of the pandemic. “Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, dengue and malaria is the cause behind high fever among children,” he said. Health teams have tested the patients but they have all tested negative for Corona.

With IANS inputs