Mystery Around Pakistan Flag Attached To Green Balloons In Uttarkashi Forest ‘Solved’. Deets Here

Pakistan flag and bunch of banners fastened to several green balloons in the forest area of Uttarakhand triggered investigations by the Intelligence Bureau and state police spawning multiple theories from "the foreign hand" may have been solved.

The mystery behind the Pakistan flag and bunch of banners fastened to several green balloons (most of them deflated, only around a dozen intact) that was found in the forests of Chinyalisar region in Uttarkashi district on December 30 may have been solved. The recovery triggered investigations by the Intelligence Bureau and state police and spawning multiple theories, from the other side.

According to a report in TOI, Lahor High Court Advocate, Umer Afzal shared an article from the publication on Facebook and wrote that that the “Banner of Lahore Bar Association found in India.”

Earlier, on December 27, Afzal had put up pictures and videos of the sporting event i.e. the annual cricket sports gala 2022, which is organised by the Lahore Bar Association. And in some, similar Pakistan flag and banner of the bar association fastened to green balloons, similar to those found in Uttarkashi, could be seen being released in the sky.

But how did they reach the Indian side?

According to Meteorological experts, winds from the upper atmosphere might have got the balloons drifting towards India.

Former additional general Anand Sharma said that in rare cases, small balloons might survive a longer journey. “The winds were favourable as the western disturbance was moving from west to east. It probably wasn’t detected in the sky earlier due to the prevalent dense fog,” TOI quoted Sharma as saying.

Speaking to TOI, Bikram Singh, director of the regional meteorological centre based in Dehradunsaid that the western disturbance was active over the western Himalayan region between December 28 and 30 and this can be the only possible reason behind the balloons travelling so far to Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand police to confirmed that the “flag attached to balloons came from Lahore Bar Association’s function held on December 27”.