New Delhi: As the town of Eluru in Andhra Pradesh suffered from a mystery disease, excessive amounts of heavy metals such as lead and nickel were found in the blood samples of the patients who were infected. The illness that has left one dead and over 450 infected since Saturday has baffled health experts and the government. Also Read - Mysterious Disease in Andhra Pradesh: Centre Sends 3-Member Medical Team to Eluru, Patient Count Crosses 300

The preliminary analysis of various test reports have almost established the role of organochlorine substances in the infection in the town of West Godavari district in Andhra. Also Read - A Mystery Disease is Bothering People in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru. Here's What We Know

Speaking to IANS, West Godavari district’s Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla said, “We found lead and nickel in the blood samples in excess amount. This can be one of the causes. We are sending more samples to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.” Also Read - Andhra Pradesh: 1 dead, 290 Taken Ill as Mysterious Disease Grips Eluru Town

He said scientists were suspecting these heavy metals were causing the mysterious ailment that has already affected hundreds. Eluru, 58 km northeast of Vijayawada, headquarters of West Godavari district, is a paddy cultivation and aquaculture heavyweight.

“We are working backwards in trying to find out the sources from which this nickel and lead would have come,” he said.

Shukla said water and milk have already been tested for these metals and their absence in them has ruled them out to be a cause.

“So definitely it is not water and milk. It can be other things. Already we have covered vegetables if they could be a source and there are multiple other sources like sweets,” said the Indian Administrative Service officer.

Officials and medical experts have adopted the elimination method, ruling one possibility after the other as the malady is of elusive nature and yet to be confirmed with authority.

Last night, vegetables samples were shipped to the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in Hyderabad for testing. Other samples have also been flown to Delhi, whose results could be expected in the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, cases of the illness rose to 551, out of which 174 are active while 350 have been discharged.

(With IANS inputs)