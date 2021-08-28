Mysuru: At least five people were arrested in connection with the Mysuru gangrape case, many media portals reported on Saturday. All five are labourers from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood told NDTV. A sixth accused in the case is on the run and police are currently on the lookout for him.Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape Case: Karnataka HM Withdraws 'Congress Raping me' Remark, Says 'no Intention to Hurt'

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra declared victory in cracking the Mysuru gangrape case even as he declined to comment on some reports that four or five people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

"Police have succeeded," the Minister said without going into the details.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said he is confident that the police would crack the case as early as possible and apprehend the culprits.

Bommai said five police teams are investigating the case.

“Police have taken the Mysuru case very seriously,” he told reporters here. “I am confident that the police will succeed in cracking the case as early as possible”.

Mysuru Gangrape Case

The victim, a college student studying in Mysuru, was gangraped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. Her male friend who was with her was assaulted by the gang.

DG & IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood is supervising the investigation into the gangrape which has sparked massive outrage.