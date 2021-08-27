Bengaluru: A day after making a problematic statement on the Mysuru gangrape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra today took his words back clarifying he had “no intention to hurt anybody”. Jnanendra invited backlash yesterday after he said the gangrape victim and her male friend should not have gone to a deserted place, and claimed that the opposition Congress was trying to “rape” him, evoking a sharp reaction from the grand old party. “I had no intention to hurt anybody. I take back my statement,” news agency ANI reported Araga Jnanendra as saying.Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape: Karnataka Home Minister Says Congress Trying to 'Rape' Him, Adds Victim 'Should Not Have Gone There'; Issues Clarification

On Thursday, while reacting to Congress’ criticism on the law and order situation in the state after the gangrape incident, the Home Minister said, “Rape has happened there (in Mysuru), but the Congress was trying to rape me, they are trying to rape the Home Minister. They are trying to gain political mileage. It is an inhuman act.”

In another response to a question on the incident, Jnanendra said, “Around 7-7:30 pm (on Tuesday) they (the victim and male friend) had gone there, it is a deserted place, they should not have gone, but we can’t stop anyone from going, they have gone. It is a deserted place and no one usually goes there as no one will be there.”

The Congress later targeted Jnanendra for his comments saying, “Home Minister you have the onus of protecting the state, are you not ashamed of making such a shabby remark?”

“With this statement he (Home Minister” has agreed that it was dangerous to venture out even at 7:30 pm under a BJP rule,” it said.

Mysuru Gangrape Case Incident

The incident took place on Tuesday at about 7 p.m. The girl, along with a friend, was on their way to the Chamundi hills area when a gang of six youths in an inebriated state waylaid them in isolated Lalithadripura and committed the crime.

The gang had initially demanded money. However, when the victims refused, they attacked her friend and dragged the woman to a place where they allegedly raped her.

The girl is said to have come to Mysuru for studies from Uttar Pradesh. The girl is pursuing MBA from a private college.

The girl and her male friend are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The investigation is on.

The Karnataka government has assured that none of the accused will be spared irrespective of their influence, and the victims will be brought to justice.