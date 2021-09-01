Mysuru: Days after five men allegedly involved in the gangrape of a Mysuru college student were arrested, the Karnataka Police are now planning to conduct a lie detector on the accused, said a report. According to police sources, the police are considering using brain-mapping technology, layered voice analysis, as the victim is not coming forward to record her statement as well as identify the accused persons. The cops are deciding to take the scientific analysis with the help of technology to gather evidence in the case to be produced before the court of law.Also Read - Mysore University Withdraws Controversial Order For Girls, Issues Revised Circular | Deets Inside

A lie detector test or polygraph test is a device or procedure that measures and records several physiological indicators such as blood pressure, pulse, respiration and skin conductivity while a person is asked a series of questions. The brain-mapping test is done to interpret the behaviour of the suspect and corroborate the investigating officers' observation and the suspect's statements.

Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) uses a unique mathematical process to detect different types of patterns and anomalies in the speech flow and classify them in terms of stress, excitement, etc. The victim and her family members have switched off their cell phones and are not responding to the investigating team, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the accused were taken to the scene of crime near Lalitadripura near Chamundi foothills on Tuesday. The police took the accused with their faces covered in black hoods and questioned them on gang rape and the sequence of events. The process was video graphed, sources said.

The victim, a college student studying in Mysuru, was gang-raped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. Her male friend who was with her was assaulted by the gang. The gang-members demanded from them Rs three lakh not to make public the video of the rape, police sources said. The incident had made national headlines and the Karnataka Police department came under fire. However, the special teams managed to crack the case and arrested six accused persons. The hunt is on for the arrest of another accused in the case.

DG & IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood is supervising the investigation into the gang rape that has sparked massive outrage.