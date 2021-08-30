Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified people on the outskirts of Mysuru city near Lalithadripura, has left the city with her family, without recording her statement with the police, said a report citing sources. The news of the girl leaving the city came soon after five persons including a juvenile involved in the rape were arrested. As per an NDTV report, the victim was unwilling to record her statement and left the city amid this situation. Earlier, the Karnataka government had informed that the police were unable to record her statement as she was in shock.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 4th Test vs England, The Oval: Ravichandran Ashwin to Replace Ravindra Jadeja as Only Change in Virat Kohli-Led Side

Earlier on Sunday, official sources said that bus tickets and liquor bottles near the crime scene and call detail records from mobile towers have led the police to the gang that was allegedly involved in the rape of the woman on August 24. Karnataka DG and IGP Praveen Sood on Saturday announced that the special investigating teams probing the Mysuru gang rape case have arrested five persons including a juvenile from Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. One accused is still absconding and the hunt is on to nab him at the earliest, he said.

The woman, a medical student studying in a private college in Mysuru, was riding pillion with her male friend and was on her way to Chamundi Hills when a few people waylaid them. The gang initially demanded money, but when they found nothing, attacked her friend and dragged her to a place where they committed the crime, police said.

According to sources, police had begun the investigation based on the information provided by the victim’s male friend, who was assaulted during the crime, that the culprits were speaking in Tamil. During a search of the crime scene, police stumbled upon bus tickets from Talwadi in Tamil Nadu to Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, and also some liquor bottles found at the scene bore the seal of Tamil Nadu excise department.

Besides, analysis of the call detail record from mobile towers close to the scene of the crime, Chamarajanagar and Tamil Nadu, led them to finally zero in on the suspects, they added. With all these leads, police left for Tamil Nadu on Friday and upon reaching there in the mid-night, they swung into action which resulted in the arrest of the five suspects early on Saturday, sources said.

The five, who frequented Mysuru often for labour jobs, even did loading and unloading at the APMC yard, and were reportedly involved in robbing lone travellers, young couples and women, before returning to their native place.

They accosted the college student and her male friend near the Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24 and tried to rob them. When they did not succeed, they allegedly assaulted him and raped her, police sources said. Meanwhile, the court has remanded the accused to 10 days of police custody.