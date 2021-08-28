Mysuru: In an appalling move, the University of Mysore has barred female students from going to the Kukkarahalli Lake area after 6.30 pm, days after a gangrape incident came to light from Mysuru. A circular to this effect was issued by the University Registrar on Friday, stating that women are restricted from moving alone and relaxing inside the Gangotri campus after 6.30 pm. No restrictions have been issued for male students.Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape: 5 Arrested, 1 Absconding; Karnataka HM Declares Victory in Cracking Case

The varsity also directed security officers to make arrangements to patrol the lake area from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The action came in the wake of the alleged gang rape of a girl student at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl’s male friend.

Asked about the order, the Vice-Chancellor told IANS: “The order has been issued after the police department raised concern over the safety of girl students in the campus which has lonely places. The guideline has been issued in the interests of the security of girl students.

“The intention of the order is to prevent the movement of girl students at lonely places in the campus. Kukkarahalli lake region almost resembles a forest due to thick vegetation. So the entry is banned after late evening to prevent any such crimes,” he said.

5 People Arrested in Gangrape Case

Karnataka police today arrested five people accused in the Mysuru gangrape case. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who arrived to brief Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the development, stated that the operation to nab the perpetrators was successful and he would reveal the details by noon.

“Five arrested in connection with the incident. As per reports, they’re from Tamil Nadu. As per preliminary probe, one of the accused is juvenile (subject to confirmation), it’ll be known from further probe. One accused is absconding,” Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood said.

According to police sources, while four of the accused were arrested in Sathyamangala, Tamil Nadu, the fifth was nabbed in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka.

Among the four accused from Tamil Nadu, three had criminal backgrounds.