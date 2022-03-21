Imphal: N Biren Singh on Monday took oath as chief minister of Manipur for the second straight term. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda attended along with other party top brass attended the ceremony in Imphal today. On Sunday, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that N Biren Singh has been elected the leader of party Legislature Party and will continue as chief minister of Manipur.Also Read - N Biren Singh Unanimously Elected As Chief Minister of Manipur for Second Term

@NBirenSingh taking the oath for the second time as the Chief Minister of Manipur! @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/8s9xSuk9xM — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) March 21, 2022

