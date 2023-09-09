Home

N Chandrababu Naidu Arrest: Nara Lokesh And Telugu Desam Party Leaders Stage Protest | Watch Video

Chief of Telugu Desam Party, N Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested by CID in a corruption case on Saturday. Following his arrest, the TDP leaders and N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh have been protesting, the video of which is viral on social media.

N Chandrababu Naidu Arrested (Photo Courtesy_Twitter)

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Central Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday in a case related to corruption. The senior politician was served with an arrest morning early this morning with respect to an alleged case of skill development scam. It is being reported that the CID had registered an FIR against the TDP Chief on December 9, 2021 and 25 people were accused; N Chandrababu Naidu was NOT named in the FIR. It has been claimed by the investigation department that the former AP CM is being arrested on the basis of the investigation details revealed. Soon after his arrest, his son and politician Nara Lokesh and other leaders of the TDP have been protesting against this ‘illegal’ arrest, watch the protest video..

Nara Lokesh, TDP Leaders Protest Against N Chandrababu Naidu Arrest

As mentioned earlier, N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the CID in connection with an alleged corruption case. Following the arrest of the senior leader, his son and politician Nara Lokesh and other TDP leaders have been protesting on the streets. The protest video has been going viral on social media.

N Chandrababu Naidu To Cooperate With Law

Chandrababu said that he would cooperate with the law only if evidence is presented. Before arresting Naidu, the CID took him for a medical check-up where high blood pressure and diabetes were detected, the counsel for Naidu said. “We are approaching the High Court for bail,” he added. Meanwhile, a minor scuffle also took place between TDP workers and police personnel.

Heavy Police Deployed

According to the officials, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area under the command of DIG Raghurama Reddy. However, the police have not responded to the party leaders’ questions saying that the remand report contains everything.

“We have evidence. We gave it to the High Court. The remand report contains all the contents. We will give a remand report before taking him to Vijayawada,” the CID officials could be heard saying during the scuffle.

The State Police detained TDP leader and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh in East Godavari district as a preventive action to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

