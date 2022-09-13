Kochi: Former Kerala minister and senior Janata Dal leader Professor N M Joseph died on Tuesday at the age of 79. A professor of economics at the Pala St. Thomas college, he served as the General Secretary, Senior Vice-President and President of Janata Dal at multiple points in his long political career. He was a member of the 8th Kerala Legislative Assembly and Minister of Forests from 1987 to 1991.Also Read - IMD Sounds Red Alert in 4 Districts After Heavy Downpour Lashes Kerala, CM Vijayan Holds High-level Meeting

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the former state minister.

The Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also shared condolences:

Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: “Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Prof.N.M.Joseph, former Minister for Forests, Kerala. His services in education as well as public life will be long remembered. May his Soul rest in Peace”: PRO,Kerala KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/N6SeeaFgUZ — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) September 13, 2022

The funeral will take place on Wednesday. Joseph had earlier published an autobiography “Ariyapedatha edukal”.