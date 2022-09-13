Kochi: Former Kerala minister and senior Janata Dal leader Professor N M Joseph died on Tuesday at the age of 79. A professor of economics at the Pala St. Thomas college, he served as the General Secretary, Senior Vice-President and President of Janata Dal at multiple points in his long political career. He was a member of the 8th Kerala Legislative Assembly and Minister of Forests from 1987 to 1991.Also Read - IMD Sounds Red Alert in 4 Districts After Heavy Downpour Lashes Kerala, CM Vijayan Holds High-level Meeting
The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the former state minister.
The Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also shared condolences:
The funeral will take place on Wednesday. Joseph had earlier published an autobiography “Ariyapedatha edukal”.