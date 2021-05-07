Puducherry: AINRC Chief N Rangasamy will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry at a brief ceremony on Friday. The oath of office will be administered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a brief session on the precincts of Raj Bhawan. Also Read - MK Stalin to Take Oath as Tamil Nadu CM Today: Check Full List of 34 New Cabinet Ministers

Notably, Rangasamy alone would be inducted as Chief Minister today although he would be heading an NDA dispensation which has the BJP as the other constituent. However, the swearing in of other ministers, including those from BJP will take place in the next few days. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath As West Bengal CM, Says Tackling COVID Crisis Her First Priority

Ahead of the oath-taking, Rangasamy said his government would strive hard for the development of Puducherry and for amelioration of the welfare of the people. Also Read - ‘V For Victory’: Mamata Banerjee to Stake Claim to Form Govt in West Bengal at 7 AM Today

Usually, the strength of a ministry in Puducherry would be six including the Chief Minister. There is however a reported move to have one Deputy Chief Minister now although there is no precedent in this regard.

A Namassivayam, who joined the BJP in January after quitting the Congress is tipped for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. The concurrence of the Centre is awaited for the appointment of Deputy Chief Minister.

The AINRC bagged 10 seats out of the 16 it contested in the April 6 polls while the BJP garnered six out of the nine seats it contested.

The total strength of the Assembly is 30 and sixteen is the magic number for formation of a ministry. The AINRC and BJP has a combined strength of 16. There are six independents elected to the House and they are by and large supporters of Rangasamy.