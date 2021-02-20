New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA, Sukhdev Panse has made a sexist remark against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for speaking against farmers protesting against the Narendra Modi-led Centre over three agricultural laws. Terming the actor a ‘nachne gaane wali mahila‘ (which loosely translates into a cheap version of a public entertainer), Panse said that Kangana has insulted the farmers while police are attacking those who are standing with them. Also Read - Stand With Disha Ravi: Greta Thunberg Extends Support to Jailed Climate Activist in Toolkit Case

"Kangana jaisi machine gane wali mahila kisanon ke swabhiman ko thes pahuchaye…Police baton charges Congress, who's standing for farmers…" said Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA, Sukhdev Panse, while submitting a memorandum to District Collector over lathi-charge on party workers in Sarni.

Kangana Hits Back

Reacting strongly to Panse’s derogatory remark, Kangana in a tweet asserted that she is a Rajput woman who ‘break bones’. “Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia…. I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones,” the actor tweeted. wrote on Twitter.