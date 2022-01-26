Guwahati/Imphal: Recognising their exceptional contribution in various fields, four women, from seven of the eight northeastern states, were conferred Padma Shri awards. Shakuntala Choudhary (Assam), Lourembam Bino Devi, Muktamani Devi, both from Manipur, Badaplin War (Meghalaya) are among the women felicitated with one of the  highest civilian honours.Also Read - 73rd Republic Day: ITBP Troops Brave Bone-Chilling Cold, Unfurl Tiranga at 15,000 Feet in Ladakh | Watch

Shakuntala Choudhary, a supervisor at the Kasturba Ashram in Ulubari of Guwahati, was awarded Padma Shri for her extraordinary social work. The 102-year-old, Gandhian social worker has dedicated her life to sanitation in south Indian villages. She is popularly known as ‘Shankuntala Baideo’. Also Read - Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Check Parade Route And Roads to Avoid in Delhi

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Heartiest congratulations to eminent social worker Smt Shakuntala Choudhary on her selection for #PadmaShri award 2022. She has devoted all her life for service of mankind. The #padmaaward is a fitting tribute to her contributions towards the society. I wish her all the best.” Also Read - First In History, Security Officer of Parliament Awarded President's Police Medal

Besides, Lourembam Bino Devi and Muktamani Devi, both from Manipur, were also recognised for their contributions in art and trade and industry, respectively. Veteran applique textile artist Lourembam Bino Devi, 77, famous for preserving the Leeba textile art of Manipur for over five decades while Muktamani Devi, 49, is an inspirational woman entrepreneur exporting and popularising handcrafted woollen shoes.

Badaplin War of Meghalaya was honoured in the field of Literature and Education. War, 60, a scholar and author, has been always promoting Meghalaya’s Khasi language globally.

Check the full list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees:

Padma Vibhushan (4)

SNNameFieldState/Country
Ms. Prabha AtreArtMaharashtra
Shri Radheyshyam Khemka

(Posthumous)

Literature and EducationUttar Pradesh
General Bipin Rawat

(Posthumous)

Civil ServiceUttarakhand
Shri Kalyan Singh

(Posthumous)

Public Affairs 

Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan (17)

Shri Ghulam Nabi AzadPublic AffairsJammu and Kashmir
Shri Victor BanerjeeArtWest Bengal
Ms. Gurmeet Bawa

(Posthumous)

ArtPunjab
Shri Buddhadeb BhattacharjeePublic AffairsWest Bengal
Shri Natarajan ChandrasekaranTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo)Trade and IndustryTelangana
Ms. Madhur JafferyOthers-CulinaryUnited States of America
Shri Devendra JhajhariaSportsRajasthan
Shri Rashid KhanArtUttar Pradesh
Shri Rajiv MehrishiCivil ServiceRajasthan
Shri Satya Narayana NadellaTrade and IndustryUnited States of America
Shri Sundararajan PichaiTrade and IndustryUnited States of America
Shri Cyrus PoonawallaTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
Shri Sanjaya Rajaram

(Posthumous)

Science and EngineeringMexico
Ms. Pratibha RayLiterature and EducationOdisha
Swami SachidanandLiterature and EducationGujarat
Shri Vashishth TripathiLiterature and EducationUttar Pradesh

Padma Shri (107)

Shri Prahlad Rai AgarwalaTrade and IndustryWest Bengal
Prof. Najma AkhtarLiterature and EducationDelhi
Shri Sumit AntilSportsHaryana
Shri T Senka AoLiterature and EducationNagaland
Ms. Kamalini Asthana and Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo)ArtUttar Pradesh
Shri Subbanna AyyappanScience and EngineeringKarnataka
Shri J K BajajLiterature and EducationDelhi
Shri Sirpi BalasubramaniamLiterature and EducationTamil Nadu
Srimad Baba BaliaSocial WorkOdisha
Ms. Sanghamitra BandyopadhyayScience and EngineeringWest Bengal
Ms. Madhuri BarthwalArtUttarakhand
Shri Akhone Asgar Ali BasharatLiterature and EducationLadakh
Dr. Himmatrao BawaskarMedicineMaharashtra
Shri Harmohinder Singh BediLiterature and EducationPunjab
Shri Pramod BhagatSportsOdisha
Shri S Ballesh BhajantriArtTamil Nadu
Shri Khandu Wangchuk BhutiaArtSikkim
Shri Maria Christopher ByrskiLiterature and EducationPoland
Acharya ChandanajiSocial WorkBihar
Ms. Sulochana ChavanArtMaharashtra
Shri Neeraj ChopraSportsHaryana
Ms. Shakuntala ChoudharySocial WorkAssam
Shri Sankaranarayana Menon ChundayilSportsKerala
Shri S DamodaranSocial WorkTamil Nadu
Shri Faisal Ali DarSportsJammu and Kashmir
Shri Jagjit Singh DardiTrade and IndustryChandigarh
Dr. Prokar DasguptaMedicineUnited Kingdom
Shri Aditya Prasad DashScience and EngineeringOdisha
Dr. Lata DesaiMedicineGujarat
Shri Malji bhai DesaiPublic AffairsGujarat
Ms. Basanti DeviSocial WorkUttarakhand
Ms. Lourembam Bino DeviArtManipur
Ms. Muktamani DeviTrade and IndustryManipur
Ms. Shyamamani DeviArtOdisha
Shri Khalil Dhantejvi

(Posthumous)

Literature and EducationGujarat
Shri Savaji Bhai DholakiaSocial WorkGujarat
Shri Arjun Singh DhurveArtMadhya Pradesh
Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak DongreMedicineMaharashtra
Shri Chandraprakash DwivediArtRajasthan
Shri Dhaneswar EngtiLiterature and EducationAssam
Shri Om Prakash GandhiSocial WorkHaryana
Shri Narasimha Rao GarikapatiLiterature and EducationAndhra Pradesh
Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju

(Posthumous)

Literature and EducationJharkhand
Shri Shaibal Gupta

(Posthumous)

Literature and EducationBihar
Shri Narasingha Prasad GuruLiterature and EducationOdisha
Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan

(Posthumous)

ArtAndhra Pradesh
Shri Ryuko HiraTrade and IndustryJapan
Ms. Sosamma IypeOthers – Animal HusbandryKerala
Shri Avadh Kishore JadiaLiterature and EducationMadhya Pradesh
Ms. Sowcar JanakiArtTamil Nadu
Ms. Tara JauharLiterature and EducationDelhi
Ms. Vandana KatariaSportsUttarakhand
Shri H R KeshavamurthyArtKarnataka
Shri Rutger KortenhorstLiterature and EducationIreland
Shri P Narayana KurupLiterature and EducationKerala
Ms. Avani LekharaSportsRajasthan
Shri Moti Lal MadanScience and EngineeringHaryana
Shri Shivnath MishraArtUttar Pradesh
Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra

(Posthumous)

MedicineMadhya Pradesh
Shri Darshanam MogilaiahArtTelangana
Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra

(Posthumous)

Civil ServiceDelhi
Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V MurugaiyanArtPuducherry
Ms. R MuthukannammalArtTamil Nadu
Shri Abdul Khader NadakattinOthers – Grassroots InnovationKarnataka
Shri Amai Mahalinga NaikOthers – AgricultureKarnataka
Shri Tsering NamgyalArtLadakh
Shri A K C NatarajanArtTamil Nadu
Shri V L NghakaLiterature and EducationMizoram
Shri Sonu NigamArtMaharashtra
Shri Ram Sahay PandayArtMadhya Pradesh
Shri Chirapat PrapandavidyaLiterature and EducationThailand
Ms. K V RabiyaSocial WorkKerala
Shri Anil Kumar RajvanshiScience and EngineeringMaharashtra
Shri Sheesh RamArtUttar Pradesh
Shri RamachandraiahArtTelangana
Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana RaoMedicineAndhra Pradesh
Ms. Gamit Ramilaben RaysingbhaiSocial WorkGujarat
Ms. Padmaja ReddyArtTelangana
Guru Tulku RinpocheOthers – SpiritualismArunachal Pradesh
Shri Brahmanand SankhwalkarSportsGoa
Shri Vidyanand SarekLiterature and EducationHimachal Pradesh
Shri Kali Pada SarenLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
Dr. Veeraswamy SeshiahMedicineTamil Nadu
Ms. Prabhaben ShahSocial WorkDadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Shri Dilip ShahaniLiterature and EducationDelhi
Shri Ram Dayal SharmaArtRajasthan
Shri Vishwamurti ShastriLiterature and EducationJammu and Kashmir
Ms. Tatiana Lvovna ShaumyanLiterature and EducationRussia
Shri Siddhalingaiah

(Posthumous)

Literature and EducationKarnataka
Shri Kaajee SinghArtWest Bengal
Shri Konsam Ibomcha SinghArtManipur
Shri Prem SinghSocial WorkPunjab
Shri Seth Pal SinghOthers – AgricultureUttar Pradesh
Ms. Vidya Vindu SinghLiterature and EducationUttar Pradesh
Baba Iqbal Singh JiSocial WorkPunjab
Dr. Bhimsen SinghalMedicineMaharashtra
Shri SivanandaOthers – YogaUttar Pradesh
Shri Ajay Kumar SonkarScience and EngineeringUttar Pradesh
Ms. Ajita SrivastavaArtUttar Pradesh
Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya SwamiOthers – SpiritualismGoa
Dr. Balaji Tambe

(Posthumous)

MedicineMaharashtra
Shri Raghuvendra TanwarLiterature and EducationHaryana
Dr. Kamlakar TripathiMedicineUttar Pradesh
Ms. Lalita VakilArtHimachal Pradesh
Ms. Durga Bai VyamArtMadhya Pradesh
Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal VyasScience and EngineeringGujarat
Ms. Badaplin WarLiterature and EducationMeghalaya