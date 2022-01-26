Guwahati/Imphal: Recognising their exceptional contribution in various fields, four women, from seven of the eight northeastern states, were conferred Padma Shri awards. Shakuntala Choudhary (Assam), Lourembam Bino Devi, Muktamani Devi, both from Manipur, Badaplin War (Meghalaya) are among the women felicitated with one of the highest civilian honours.Also Read - 73rd Republic Day: ITBP Troops Brave Bone-Chilling Cold, Unfurl Tiranga at 15,000 Feet in Ladakh | Watch

Shakuntala Choudhary, a supervisor at the Kasturba Ashram in Ulubari of Guwahati, was awarded Padma Shri for her extraordinary social work. The 102-year-old, Gandhian social worker has dedicated her life to sanitation in south Indian villages. She is popularly known as ‘Shankuntala Baideo’. Also Read - Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Check Parade Route And Roads to Avoid in Delhi

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Heartiest congratulations to eminent social worker Smt Shakuntala Choudhary on her selection for #PadmaShri award 2022. She has devoted all her life for service of mankind. The #padmaaward is a fitting tribute to her contributions towards the society. I wish her all the best.” Also Read - First In History, Security Officer of Parliament Awarded President's Police Medal

Besides, Lourembam Bino Devi and Muktamani Devi, both from Manipur, were also recognised for their contributions in art and trade and industry, respectively. Veteran applique textile artist Lourembam Bino Devi, 77, famous for preserving the Leeba textile art of Manipur for over five decades while Muktamani Devi, 49, is an inspirational woman entrepreneur exporting and popularising handcrafted woollen shoes.

Badaplin War of Meghalaya was honoured in the field of Literature and Education. War, 60, a scholar and author, has been always promoting Meghalaya’s Khasi language globally.

Check the full list of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees:

Padma Vibhushan (4)

SN Name Field State/Country Ms. Prabha Atre Art Maharashtra Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) Civil Service Uttarakhand Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan (17)

Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad Public Affairs Jammu and Kashmir Shri Victor Banerjee Art West Bengal Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) Art Punjab Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Public Affairs West Bengal Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) Trade and Industry Telangana Ms. Madhur Jaffery Others-Culinary United States of America Shri Devendra Jhajharia Sports Rajasthan Shri Rashid Khan Art Uttar Pradesh Shri Rajiv Mehrishi Civil Service Rajasthan Shri Satya Narayana Nadella Trade and Industry United States of America Shri Sundararajan Pichai Trade and Industry United States of America Shri Cyrus Poonawalla Trade and Industry Maharashtra Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) Science and Engineering Mexico Ms. Pratibha Ray Literature and Education Odisha Swami Sachidanand Literature and Education Gujarat Shri Vashishth Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Padma Shri (107)