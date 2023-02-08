Home

News

India

Naba Das Murder Case: ASI Gopal Was Planning to Kill Odisha Health Minister for 3 Months to Bring Revolution

Naba Das Murder Case: ASI Gopal Was Planning to Kill Odisha Health Minister for 3 Months to Bring Revolution

Naba Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital on Jan 29.

Bhubaneswar: As investigation into the murder of Odisha’s health minister Naba Kisore Das continues, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Krushna Das who shot him reportedly claimed that he was planning the murder for last three months.

Making the shocking revelations, ASI Gopal told the crime branch that his aim was to bring a revolution by eliminating the minister against whom he developed deep hatred. He further claimed that he planned the murder as he was aware of several wrongdoings by the minister.

You may like to read

In a related development, the Crime Branch on Tuesday, took the lone accused ex-ASI Gopal Das to the murder site for crime scene recreation. During the crime scene recreation, Gopal also told investigators that he committed no wrong and said anyone (be it people’s representatives or public servants), who are engaged in corruption and unethical deeds should be killed.

A Crime Branch Team headed by Ramesh Chandra Dora, DSP and assisted by Inspector Jebanananda Jena, Scientific/Ballistic Experts of SFSL Bhubaneswar is now camping at Brajarajanagar and investigating into the case. During its investigation the team at Brajarajnagar examined the informant and other eye witnesses including the other person.

The investigating team also seized one 9mm pistol and 3 rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset of the accused ASI Gopal Krushna Das. The fire arms, ammunitions will be sent for Ballistic examination and opinion.

The accused ASI Gopal Krushna Das is under police custody and will be forwarded to the Court for further police remand. On January 29 Gopal Das had fired two rounds from his service revolver at the minister and one bullet pierced his chest.

Naba Das had been the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha since 2019. He was a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda constituency and was said to be an influential leader in the area. Naba Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital on Sunday (Jan 29).

During the operation, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.