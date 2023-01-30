  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Naba Das Last Rites LIVE: Odisha To Observe 3-day State Mourning, CM Pays Last Respects
live

Naba Das Last Rites LIVE: Odisha To Observe 3-day State Mourning, CM Pays Last Respects

Stay tuned to this space for all the updates from Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das's last rites. 

Updated: January 30, 2023 9:57 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays last respects to Naba Kishore Das
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays last respects to Naba Kishore Das

Naba Das Last Rites LIVE: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid their last respects to state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence. The minister died after being shot at by a policeman yesterday. The Odisha government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the departed BJD leader. Both the governor and CM also met the family members of Das and expressed their condolences.

Also Read:

The minister, 60, was shot at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm on Sunday allegedly by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

Naba Kishore Das

(Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal pays homage to Naba Kishore Das at his official residence in Bhubaneswar)

Stay tuned to this space for all the updates from Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das’s last rites. 

Live Updates

  • 9:46 AM IST

    The last rites of Naba Kishore Das will be performed at Jharsuguda today, sources close to the family said.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    As per a circular issued by the State Home Department, three-day state mourning will be observed from January 29 to January 31 in honour of Das and there will be no official entertainment during this period throughout the state.

  • 9:43 AM IST

    Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal pays homage to Naba Kishore Das at his official residence in Bhubaneswar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 30, 2023 9:42 AM IST

Updated Date: January 30, 2023 9:57 AM IST