Naba Das Last Rites LIVE: Odisha To Observe 3-day State Mourning, CM Pays Last Respects

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays last respects to Naba Kishore Das

Naba Das Last Rites LIVE: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid their last respects to state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence. The minister died after being shot at by a policeman yesterday. The Odisha government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the departed BJD leader. Both the governor and CM also met the family members of Das and expressed their condolences.

The minister, 60, was shot at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm on Sunday allegedly by Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das, who is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

