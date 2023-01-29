Home

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das Dies of Bullet Injury

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das died on Sunday hours after he was shot at by a policeman at point-blank range near a busy square in Odisha’s Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. “Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das dies of bullet injury,” news agency PTI reported quoting Apollo Hospital officials.

“The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” the hospital said in a statement.

The minister had sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital after he was shot by an assistant sub-inspector in the chest. However, later he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar’s Apollo Hospital for better treatment. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting.

Shocking Video Of Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das Being Shot Surfaces on Social Media– VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED

This is extremely Shocking! Odisha’s Health Minister has been SHOT Twice in the chest by Police ASI😱 pic.twitter.com/2y8WT2pvFS — Naseeb Ibrar (@Naseebibrar) January 29, 2023