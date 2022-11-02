Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: NachanAssembly constituency comes under the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. In 2017 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav, the constituency was won by BJP’s Vinod Kumar. He had defeated Congress’ Lal Singh with a margin of 15896 votes.Also Read - Jaisinghpur Assembly Constituency: Can Congress Pose a Challenge to BJP From This Seat?

Nachan SC Assembly Election: Key Candidates

Vinod Kumar (BJP)

Naresh Kumar (Congress)

Jabna Chauhan (AAP)

Congress, BJP brace for rebel impact in Nachan (SC) Vidhan Sabha seat

With the full impact of new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) yet to unravel, the rebels can definitely spoil the poll arithmetic in a state where the Congress and the BJP have been forming governments alternately for decades.

Reports claimed that the BJP is equally troubled by rebels in Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Dharamsala, Jhanduta, Chamba, Dehra, Kullu, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Fatehpur, Kinnaur, Anni, Sundernagar, Nachan and Indora.

The Congress on the other hand is cautioning people against defying tradition, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urging the voters to show the door to the BJP.

The rebels are, however, set to determine the poll outcome in several seats. Eleven rebels continue to haunt the Congress candidates in Pachhad, Anni, Theog, Sulah, Chaupal, Anni, Hamirpur and Arki.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Nachan (SC) constituency. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election coverage on December 8.