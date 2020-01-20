New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated BJP leader JP Nadda who was elected to the post of party president, taking over the reins of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The 59-year-old was elected unopposed by BJP parliamentary board members.

Addressing BJP workers at Nadda’s felicitation programme in BJP headquarters, PM Modi said, “From the beginning itself, the party has had the tendency to expand horizontally with the vertical development of the workers – the workers of the party develop and the party expands.”

“Four to five generations of Karyakartas have followed a set of ideals and principles. It is based on these ideals that the BJP endeared itself to the people of India,” he said.

“There are people who dislike the principles which guide us. Our problems aren’t because we’re doing something wrong, it’s because people of this country are blessing us. Those rejected by the public in elections are left with very few weapons, one of them is-spread ‘misinformation’,” PM Modi furthered, in a veiled attack at the Congress.

JP Nadda, a trusted warhorse of the Modi-Shah government, was last year appointed as the party’s first-ever working president after Shah became the Union Home Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet for his second term. His name was proposed by party’s ex-chief Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

However, Shah, who became the party chief after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, also continued as party chief with Nadda functioning as working president.

“Nadda Ji is an old friend…A party worker walks ahead with the duties given to him and shoulders his responsibilities to the best of his abilities. I have seen Nadda Ji doing that very well,” the Prime Minister said.

“I am confident that under his leadership, the party will go ahead by abiding its basic principles and ideologies. We will have to face more challenges than what we faced as a political party in the opposition,” he added.