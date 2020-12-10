New Delhi: As the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda came under attack on Thursday by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal with several people being injured, the leader called the attack unprecedented and alleged the state has slipped into complete lawlessness and ‘goonda raj’. Nadda also said the violence reflected the frustration of the Mamata Banerjee government in the state. Also Read - JP Nadda Launches Blistering Attack On Mamata Govt, Says Bengal Suffering From Lawlessness, Anarchy

Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP vice president Mukul Roy were also injured in the hand, while the latter's security guard was hit with a stone in the head.

Mamata calls attack 'Nautanki'

However, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee termed the attack as drama and said it was a well-palled play.

“Every day they (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with firearms. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army, CISF….then why are you so scared,” Banerjee said in Kolkata.

Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is Mamata’s nephew, however, claimed it was an outpouring of public anger as the BJP had not stood by them during difficult times.

“Nadda was in trouble today in Diamond harbour. What can I do about it? Outburst of people’s anger is not my responsibility. Despite the hardships faced by people owing to lockdown, GST or the note ban, the BJP did not stand by the people,” the TMC youth wing chief told a rally in Arambag.

Ministers condemn attack

Reacting to the attack, several union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted with indignation over the incident.

“Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying,” Shah tweeted.

Condemning the attack, Shah said the Centre was taking the “incident seriously” and the West Bengal government “will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence.”

Dhankhar accused the state administration of failing to act in spite of his alerting the chief secretary and the director general of police.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, whose vehicle was also attacked, alleged “Bengal has turned into Syria” under the TMC.

Centre seeks report

In response to the attack in the state, the Centre on Thursday sought a report from the West Bengal government. As per updates, the Central government has sent a communication to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking a detailed report on law and order situation and the steps being taken by the state government in maintaining peace and tranquillity after Thursday’s attack.

According to the official, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has also spoken to West Bengal Chief Secretary in the morning regarding Ghosh’s allegations.

The vehicles in Nadda’s motorcade were attacked when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injuries to several BJP leaders. Nadda is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, where assembly election is due next year.

(With inputs from agencies)