New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has managed a successful series of summer trials of NAG, an indigenously developed third generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM), at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges. The trials were carried out by the Army during July 7-18.

Tweeting about the success, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “All missiles met the mission objectives including minimum and maximum ranges, direct attack as well as top attack modes and achieved a direct hit onto the target. NAG ATGM has been developed by DRDO to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in all weather conditions.”

This brings the missile another step closer to its induction in the Army. Government sources told ANI the Army would use the missile by mounting it on the modified armoured vehicles.

Last year, the Defence Acquisition Council had approved the procurement of NAG Missile System at the cost of Rs 524 crore. The system includes a third generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile, the NAG, along with the Missile Carrier Vehicle (NAMICA). The missile has top attack capabilities that can effectively engage and destroy all known enemy tanks during day and night.

Indigenously developed NAG – 3rd Generation Anti- Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) has successfully undergone series of user’s trails at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges. @PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/UbDcDCpMjM — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 19, 2019

NAG was one of the first five strategic missiles planned to be developed under the Integrated Missile Development Programme initiated in the 1980s. The other missiles developed under the project are the Agni, Prithvi, Akash and Trishul. While the first three have been successfully developed and inducted into the armed forces, the Trishul project was shut down after being developed as a technology demonstrator.