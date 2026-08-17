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  • Naga Panchami: Several injured in stampede-like incident at Ujjains Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple - WATCH

Naga Panchami: Several injured in stampede-like incident at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple – WATCH

Several devotees sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation at the Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple complex in Ujjain on Monday.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 17, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
ujjai stampede
Naga Panchami: Several injured in stampede-like incident at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple

Naga Panchami: Several devotees sustained injuries in a stampede-like incident at the Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the third Monday of Sawan. The incident took place as a large crowd had gathered at the temple to offer prayers in the holy month of Sawan. Shravan’s Somvar is considered a holy day that typically draws large numbers of devotees to Shiva temples.


Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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