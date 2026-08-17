Naga Panchami: Several injured in stampede-like incident at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple – WATCH

Several devotees sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation at the Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple complex in Ujjain on Monday.

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Naga Panchami: Several injured in stampede-like incident at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple

Naga Panchami: Several devotees sustained injuries in a stampede-like incident at the Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the third Monday of Sawan. The incident took place as a large crowd had gathered at the temple to offer prayers in the holy month of Sawan. Shravan’s Somvar is considered a holy day that typically draws large numbers of devotees to Shiva temples.

Madhya Pradesh | Injuries reported after a stampede-like situation among the devotees at Mahakaleshwar Nath Chandeshwar Mandir in Ujjain. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026



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