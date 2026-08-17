Naga Panchami: Several injured in stampede-like incident at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple – WATCH

Naga Panchami: Several devotees sustained injuries in a stampede-like incident at the Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the third Monday of Sawan. The incident took place as a large crowd had gathered at the temple to offer prayers in the holy month of Sawan. Shravan’s Somvar is considered a holy day that typically draws large numbers of devotees to Shiva temples.
Madhya Pradesh | Injuries reported after a stampede-like situation among the devotees at Mahakaleshwar Nath Chandeshwar Mandir in Ujjain. More details awaited.
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.