New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, during the second day of Winter Session of the Parliament, took the initiative to address the long-standing issue of Naga peace accord and affirmed that any settlement made will be first consulted with all stakeholders of the region.

Ensuring that there has been significant development over the Naga peace talks, the MHA said, “There has been considerable progress in the Naga peace talks. Almost all Naga underground groups are engaged with the Government of India in the peace process.”‘

“All stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted before any settlement is arrived at with the Naga groups and their concerns will be taken into consideration,” the ministry added.

The 22-year-old problem returned to the limelight after the Union government passed on the October 31 deadline for the peace pact. The good news, however, was that even as the peace talks remained inconclusive, there are still ongoing negotiations between both sides, the Centre’s interlocutor, and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi along with several Naga groups.

On Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had welcomed the Centre’s initiative to resolve the issue and said that his government would explicate its stand on the Naga peace talks when called for discussion.

“We will soon call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue besides taking the view of other stakeholders. We will submit our decision to the Centre before a framework agreement is signed,” Khandu had said while addressing at an event on National Press Day.

What is the Naga Peace Accord?

The Naga peace process began in 1997 following a ceasefire agreement signed between the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Government of India. This was done to end the insurgency that had its roots in 1918 against the backdrop of the First World War.

The decades-old dispute began as the Nagas placed their demand to form ‘Greater Nagaland’, that would bring all Naga tribes, including those in the neighbouring states and the bordering parts of Myanmar (then Burma), under a single umbrella.