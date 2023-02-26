Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Complete List Of Party-Wise Candidates And Their Constituencies

Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: The state is due for polling on February 27.

Updated: February 26, 2023 2:01 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: This northeastern state is buzzing with political fervour as the state is due for voting tomorrow, February 27. The election will take place on 59 of the 60 total seats. One Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has already been elected unopposed on 1 seat. Two parties of the ruling coalition, BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), have forged a pre-poll alliance. The NDPP is fighting on 40 seats and BJP on the rest 20. Also in the race for the 60 seats are one candidate from the CPI, 23 from the Congress, 12 from the NCP, 12 from the NPP, 22 from the NPF, one from the RPP, 7 from the JD(U), 15 from the LJP (Ram Vilas), 9 from the RPI (Athawale), and 19 Independents.

The Nagaland assembly election has the promise of an interesting contest as Neiphiu Rio, the state’s longest serving chief minister who is looking for a record fifth term in office, will face a novice in the political arena. The fight will be a straight one in which Congress candidate Seyievilie Sachu, for whom the February 27 poll will be his first outing in the state election, has thrown a challenge to the 72-year-old political giant.

FULL LIST OF PARTY-WISE CANDIDATES WITH CONSTITUENCIES

List of BJP candidates

Legislative Assembly 

Names of Candidates

Dimapur-lH. Tovihoto Ayemi

 

Ghaspani-I (ST)N. Jacob Zhimomi
Southern Angami-II (ST)Er. Kropol Vistu
TuliPanjung Jamir
KoridangImkong L Imchen
 AlongtakiTemjen Imna Along
AkulutoKazheto Kinimi
AtoizuKahuli Sema
SuruhotoH. Khehovi
TyuiYanthungo Patton
WokhaRenbonthung Ezung
BhandariMmhonlumo Kikon
 TizitPaiwang Konyak

 

PhomchingKonngam Konyak
Mon TownEr. Cheong Konyak
LonglengPangnyu Phom
Longkhim ChareSethrongkyu Sangtam
Tuensang Sadar-IBashangmongba Chang
NoklakH. Haiying
Seyochung SitimiSeyochung Sitimi (ST)

Here is the list of all 27 Congress candidates

SNo.Name Of ConstituencySelected Candidates
1Dimapur-IK. Therie
2Dimapur-Ii (St)S. Amento Chishi
3Dimapur-Iii (St)V. Lasuh
4Ghaspani-I (St)Akavi N. Zhimomi
5Tenning (St)Smt. Rosy Thomson
6Northern Angami-Ii (St)Seyievilie Chachu
7Chozouba (St)Vaprumu Demo
8Phek (St)Zachilhu Ringa Vadeo
9Mongoya (St)S. Supongmeren Jamir
10Aonglenden (St)Toshipokba
11Akuloto (St)Khekashe Sumi
12Wokha Town (St)N. Wobenthung Lotha
13Sanis (St)Yanchamo Ovung
14Tizit (St)Er. T. Thomas Konyak
15Phomching (St)T. Ngampai Konyak
16Aboi (St)C. Manpon Konyak
17Longleng (St)Denngan Y. Avennoho
18Tuensang Sadar-Ii (St)Z. Throngso Yimkhiung
19Shamtorr-Chessore (St)W. Akum Yimkhiung
20Siyuchong-Satimi (St)S. Khaseo Sangtam
21Pungro-Kiphire (St)T. Atsuba Yimkhiung
22ImpurMukul Wasnik
23TehokShaboh Konyak
24Kohima TownMeshenlo Kath
25Mokokchung TownAlem Jongshi
26BhandariChenithung Humtsoe
27NoklakP Mulang

Here is the list of all 40 NDPP candidate

Legislative AssemblyNames of Candidates
Dimapur-IIMoatoshi Longkumer
Dimapur-IIIHekani Jakhalu
Ghaspani- IIZhaleo Rio
TenningTarie Zeliang
PerenTR. Zeliang
Western AngamiSalhoutuonuo Kruse
Kohima TownDr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire
Northern AngamiDr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome
Northern Angami-INeiphiu Rio
TseminyuR Khing
PughobotoVikheho Swu
Southern Angami-IMedo Yhokha
PfutseroNeiba Kronu
ChizamiKG Kenye
ChozubaKudecho Khamo
PhekKupota Khesoh
MeluriZ Nyusietho Nyuthe
ArkakongImnatiba
ImpurTM Manen
AngetyongpangTongpang Ozukum
MongoyaImkongmar
 AonglendenSharingain Longkumer
Mokokchung TownMetsubo Jamir
JangpetkongTeTemjenmenba
AghunatoPukhayi Sumi
ZunhebotoKT Sukhalu
SatakaG Kaito Aye
SanisMhathung Yanthan
WakchingW Chingang Konyak
TapiNoke Wangnao
TehokCL John
AboiEshak Konyak
MokaEE Pangteang Konyak
TamluBS Nganlang Phom
NoksenH Chuba Chang
Tuensang Sadar-IIK Odibendang Chang
TobuN Bongkhao Konyak
ThonoknyuS Heno Khiamnuingan
Shamator-ChessoreS Keoshu Yimkchunger
Pungro-KiphireKhalemnew Yimkchunger

Published Date: February 26, 2023 1:43 PM IST

Updated Date: February 26, 2023 2:01 PM IST

