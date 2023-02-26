Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Complete List Of Party-Wise Candidates And Their Constituencies
Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: The state is due for polling on February 27.
Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: This northeastern state is buzzing with political fervour as the state is due for voting tomorrow, February 27. The election will take place on 59 of the 60 total seats. One Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has already been elected unopposed on 1 seat. Two parties of the ruling coalition, BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), have forged a pre-poll alliance. The NDPP is fighting on 40 seats and BJP on the rest 20. Also in the race for the 60 seats are one candidate from the CPI, 23 from the Congress, 12 from the NCP, 12 from the NPP, 22 from the NPF, one from the RPP, 7 from the JD(U), 15 from the LJP (Ram Vilas), 9 from the RPI (Athawale), and 19 Independents.
The Nagaland assembly election has the promise of an interesting contest as Neiphiu Rio, the state’s longest serving chief minister who is looking for a record fifth term in office, will face a novice in the political arena. The fight will be a straight one in which Congress candidate Seyievilie Sachu, for whom the February 27 poll will be his first outing in the state election, has thrown a challenge to the 72-year-old political giant.
FULL LIST OF PARTY-WISE CANDIDATES WITH CONSTITUENCIES
List of BJP candidates
|Legislative Assembly
|
Names of Candidates
|Dimapur-l
|H. Tovihoto Ayemi
|Ghaspani-I (ST)
|N. Jacob Zhimomi
|Southern Angami-II (ST)
|Er. Kropol Vistu
|Tuli
|Panjung Jamir
|Koridang
|Imkong L Imchen
|Alongtaki
|Temjen Imna Along
|Akuluto
|Kazheto Kinimi
|Atoizu
|Kahuli Sema
|Suruhoto
|H. Khehovi
|Tyui
|Yanthungo Patton
|Wokha
|Renbonthung Ezung
|Bhandari
|Mmhonlumo Kikon
|Tizit
|Paiwang Konyak
|Phomching
|Konngam Konyak
|Mon Town
|Er. Cheong Konyak
|Longleng
|Pangnyu Phom
|Longkhim Chare
|Sethrongkyu Sangtam
|Tuensang Sadar-I
|Bashangmongba Chang
|Noklak
|H. Haiying
|Seyochung Sitimi
|Seyochung Sitimi (ST)
Here is the list of all 27 Congress candidates
|SNo.
|Name Of Constituency
|Selected Candidates
|1
|Dimapur-I
|K. Therie
|2
|Dimapur-Ii (St)
|S. Amento Chishi
|3
|Dimapur-Iii (St)
|V. Lasuh
|4
|Ghaspani-I (St)
|Akavi N. Zhimomi
|5
|Tenning (St)
|Smt. Rosy Thomson
|6
|Northern Angami-Ii (St)
|Seyievilie Chachu
|7
|Chozouba (St)
|Vaprumu Demo
|8
|Phek (St)
|Zachilhu Ringa Vadeo
|9
|Mongoya (St)
|S. Supongmeren Jamir
|10
|Aonglenden (St)
|Toshipokba
|11
|Akuloto (St)
|Khekashe Sumi
|12
|Wokha Town (St)
|N. Wobenthung Lotha
|13
|Sanis (St)
|Yanchamo Ovung
|14
|Tizit (St)
|Er. T. Thomas Konyak
|15
|Phomching (St)
|T. Ngampai Konyak
|16
|Aboi (St)
|C. Manpon Konyak
|17
|Longleng (St)
|Denngan Y. Avennoho
|18
|Tuensang Sadar-Ii (St)
|Z. Throngso Yimkhiung
|19
|Shamtorr-Chessore (St)
|W. Akum Yimkhiung
|20
|Siyuchong-Satimi (St)
|S. Khaseo Sangtam
|21
|Pungro-Kiphire (St)
|T. Atsuba Yimkhiung
|22
|Impur
|Mukul Wasnik
|23
|Tehok
|Shaboh Konyak
|24
|Kohima Town
|Meshenlo Kath
|25
|Mokokchung Town
|Alem Jongshi
|26
|Bhandari
|Chenithung Humtsoe
|27
|Noklak
|P Mulang
Here is the list of all 40 NDPP candidate
|Legislative Assembly
|Names of Candidates
|Dimapur-II
|Moatoshi Longkumer
|Dimapur-III
|Hekani Jakhalu
|Ghaspani- II
|Zhaleo Rio
|Tenning
|Tarie Zeliang
|Peren
|TR. Zeliang
|Western Angami
|Salhoutuonuo Kruse
|Kohima Town
|Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire
|Northern Angami
|Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome
|Northern Angami-I
|Neiphiu Rio
|Tseminyu
|R Khing
|Pughoboto
|Vikheho Swu
|Southern Angami-I
|Medo Yhokha
|Pfutsero
|Neiba Kronu
|Chizami
|KG Kenye
|Chozuba
|Kudecho Khamo
|Phek
|Kupota Khesoh
|Meluri
|Z Nyusietho Nyuthe
|Arkakong
|Imnatiba
|Impur
|TM Manen
|Angetyongpang
|Tongpang Ozukum
|Mongoya
|Imkongmar
|Aonglenden
|Sharingain Longkumer
|Mokokchung Town
|Metsubo Jamir
|Jangpetkong
|TeTemjenmenba
|Aghunato
|Pukhayi Sumi
|Zunheboto
|KT Sukhalu
|Sataka
|G Kaito Aye
|Sanis
|Mhathung Yanthan
|Wakching
|W Chingang Konyak
|Tapi
|Noke Wangnao
|Tehok
|CL John
|Aboi
|Eshak Konyak
|Moka
|EE Pangteang Konyak
|Tamlu
|BS Nganlang Phom
|Noksen
|H Chuba Chang
|Tuensang Sadar-II
|K Odibendang Chang
|Tobu
|N Bongkhao Konyak
|Thonoknyu
|S Heno Khiamnuingan
|Shamator-Chessore
|S Keoshu Yimkchunger
|Pungro-Kiphire
|Khalemnew Yimkchunger
