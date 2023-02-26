Home

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Complete List Of Party-Wise Candidates And Their Constituencies

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: The state is due for polling on February 27.

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: This northeastern state is buzzing with political fervour as the state is due for voting tomorrow, February 27. The election will take place on 59 of the 60 total seats. One Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has already been elected unopposed on 1 seat. Two parties of the ruling coalition, BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), have forged a pre-poll alliance. The NDPP is fighting on 40 seats and BJP on the rest 20. Also in the race for the 60 seats are one candidate from the CPI, 23 from the Congress, 12 from the NCP, 12 from the NPP, 22 from the NPF, one from the RPP, 7 from the JD(U), 15 from the LJP (Ram Vilas), 9 from the RPI (Athawale), and 19 Independents.

The Nagaland assembly election has the promise of an interesting contest as Neiphiu Rio, the state’s longest serving chief minister who is looking for a record fifth term in office, will face a novice in the political arena. The fight will be a straight one in which Congress candidate Seyievilie Sachu, for whom the February 27 poll will be his first outing in the state election, has thrown a challenge to the 72-year-old political giant.

FULL LIST OF PARTY-WISE CANDIDATES WITH CONSTITUENCIES

List of BJP candidates

Legislative Assembly Names of Candidates Dimapur-l H. Tovihoto Ayemi Ghaspani-I (ST) N. Jacob Zhimomi Southern Angami-II (ST) Er. Kropol Vistu Tuli Panjung Jamir Koridang Imkong L Imchen Alongtaki Temjen Imna Along Akuluto Kazheto Kinimi Atoizu Kahuli Sema Suruhoto H. Khehovi Tyui Yanthungo Patton Wokha Renbonthung Ezung Bhandari Mmhonlumo Kikon Tizit Paiwang Konyak Phomching Konngam Konyak Mon Town Er. Cheong Konyak Longleng Pangnyu Phom Longkhim Chare Sethrongkyu Sangtam Tuensang Sadar-I Bashangmongba Chang Noklak H. Haiying Seyochung Sitimi Seyochung Sitimi (ST)

Here is the list of all 27 Congress candidates SNo. Name Of Constituency Selected Candidates 1 Dimapur-I K. Therie 2 Dimapur-Ii (St) S. Amento Chishi 3 Dimapur-Iii (St) V. Lasuh 4 Ghaspani-I (St) Akavi N. Zhimomi 5 Tenning (St) Smt. Rosy Thomson 6 Northern Angami-Ii (St) Seyievilie Chachu 7 Chozouba (St) Vaprumu Demo 8 Phek (St) Zachilhu Ringa Vadeo 9 Mongoya (St) S. Supongmeren Jamir 10 Aonglenden (St) Toshipokba 11 Akuloto (St) Khekashe Sumi 12 Wokha Town (St) N. Wobenthung Lotha 13 Sanis (St) Yanchamo Ovung 14 Tizit (St) Er. T. Thomas Konyak 15 Phomching (St) T. Ngampai Konyak 16 Aboi (St) C. Manpon Konyak 17 Longleng (St) Denngan Y. Avennoho 18 Tuensang Sadar-Ii (St) Z. Throngso Yimkhiung 19 Shamtorr-Chessore (St) W. Akum Yimkhiung 20 Siyuchong-Satimi (St) S. Khaseo Sangtam 21 Pungro-Kiphire (St) T. Atsuba Yimkhiung 22 Impur Mukul Wasnik 23 Tehok Shaboh Konyak 24 Kohima Town Meshenlo Kath 25 Mokokchung Town Alem Jongshi 26 Bhandari Chenithung Humtsoe 27 Noklak P Mulang Here is the list of all 40 NDPP candidate Legislative Assembly Names of Candidates Dimapur-II Moatoshi Longkumer Dimapur-III Hekani Jakhalu Ghaspani- II Zhaleo Rio Tenning Tarie Zeliang Peren TR. Zeliang Western Angami Salhoutuonuo Kruse Kohima Town Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire Northern Angami Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome Northern Angami-I Neiphiu Rio Tseminyu R Khing Pughoboto Vikheho Swu Southern Angami-I Medo Yhokha Pfutsero Neiba Kronu Chizami KG Kenye Chozuba Kudecho Khamo Phek Kupota Khesoh Meluri Z Nyusietho Nyuthe Arkakong Imnatiba Impur TM Manen Angetyongpang Tongpang Ozukum Mongoya Imkongmar Aonglenden Sharingain Longkumer Mokokchung Town Metsubo Jamir Jangpetkong TeTemjenmenba Aghunato Pukhayi Sumi Zunheboto KT Sukhalu Sataka G Kaito Aye Sanis Mhathung Yanthan Wakching W Chingang Konyak Tapi Noke Wangnao Tehok CL John Aboi Eshak Konyak Moka EE Pangteang Konyak Tamlu BS Nganlang Phom Noksen H Chuba Chang Tuensang Sadar-II K Odibendang Chang Tobu N Bongkhao Konyak Thonoknyu S Heno Khiamnuingan Shamator-Chessore S Keoshu Yimkchunger Pungro-Kiphire Khalemnew Yimkchunger

