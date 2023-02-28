Home

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: ECI Directs Re-Election In 4 Districts On March 1

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: 4 districts in the state will have re-election on March 1 (Wednesday) as per mandate by Election Commission of India.

Nagaland Elections 2023: Re-polling has been directed in four district of Nagaland by Election commission of India (ECI). The re-elections will be held in Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Noklak on March 1 from 7 am to 4 pm.

The polling for Nagaland Assembly concluded on Monday, February 27 with the state over 82% voter turnout. There are a total of 13,17,632 electorate in Nagaland, of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women. A total of 2,351 polling stations have been set up in the state.

In Nagaland, the Congress party is contesting 25 seats, while the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP have agreed to continue with the 2018 seat-sharing formula of 40:20.

BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was declared winner uncontested from Zunheboto district’s Akuluto constituency after his opponent from the Congress, N Khekashe Sumi, pulled out of the race on the last day for withdrawal of nominations on February 10.

According Zee News Exit Polls NDPP-BJP Alliance To Get 35-43 seats, NPF 2-5, NPP 0-1, Congress 1-3, Others 6-11.

The Nagaland assembly election has the promise of an interesting contest as Neiphiu Rio, the state’s longest serving chief minister who is looking for a record fifth term in office, will face a novice in the political arena. The fight will be a straight one in which Congress candidate Seyievilie Sachu, for whom the February 27 poll will be his first outing in the state election, has thrown a challenge to the 72-year-old political giant.

