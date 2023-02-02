Home

News

India

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: List of BJP Candidates | Check Names Announced so Far

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: List of BJP Candidates | Check Names Announced so Far

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Check List of BJP Candidates Announced so Far.

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced its 20 candidates for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly election. The party has fielded its state president Temjen Imna Along from Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency. Check list of 20 candidates below:-

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: List of BJP Candidates

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023

Nagaland is going to vote on February 27 along with Meghalaya and the results will be announced on March 2.

In the 2018 Nagaland legislative assembly elections, Naga Peoples Front won 26 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 seats, the National People’s Party won 2 seats, JD-U won 1 seat and 1 seat went to the Independent.

After the election, coalition of NDPP and Bharatiya Janata Party formed the state government, with Neiphiu Rio becoming Chief Minister.