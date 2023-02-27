Home

Nagaland Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE: NDPP-BJP Alliance To Retain Power, Likely To Secure 35-43 Seats

Nagaland Exit Poll Result LIVE: The exit poll results for the Nagaland Assembly election are out and the BJP-NDPP alliance is all set to regain power in the state. According to the predictions by Zee news, the NDPP-BJP alliance is likely to get 67% votes and secure around 35-43 seats. The polling for Nagaland Assembly concluded today with the state over 82% voter turnout. There are a total of 13,17,632 electorate in Nagaland, of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women. A total of 2,351 polling stations have been set up in the state. In Nagaland, the Congress party is contesting 25 seats, while the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP have agreed to continue with the 2018 seat-sharing formula of 40:20. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. The exit polls will be live-streamed on Zee News’s official YouTube channel and website.

Interestingly, BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was declared winner uncontested from Zunheboto district’s Akuluto constituency after his opponent from the Congress, N Khekashe Sumi, pulled out of the race on the last day for withdrawal of nominations on February 10.

