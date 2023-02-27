Top Recommended Stories

  • Nagaland Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE: NDPP-BJP Alliance To Retain Power, Likely To Secure 35-43 Seats
Nagaland Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE: NDPP-BJP Alliance To Retain Power, Likely To Secure 35-43 Seats

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Nagaland exit poll results.

Updated: February 27, 2023 7:41 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Nagaland Exit Poll Results Live 2023

Nagaland Exit Poll Result LIVE: The exit poll results for the Nagaland Assembly election are out and the BJP-NDPP alliance is all set to regain power in the state. According to the predictions by Zee news, the NDPP-BJP alliance is likely to get 67% votes and secure around 35-43 seats. The polling for Nagaland Assembly concluded today with the state over 82% voter turnout. There are a total of 13,17,632 electorate in Nagaland, of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women. A total of 2,351 polling stations have been set up in the state. In Nagaland, the Congress party is contesting 25 seats, while the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP have agreed to continue with the 2018 seat-sharing formula of 40:20. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. The exit polls will be live-streamed on Zee News’s official YouTube channel and website.

Nagaland Exit Poll Result 2023: Final Tally

Interestingly, BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was declared winner uncontested from Zunheboto district’s Akuluto constituency after his opponent from the Congress, N Khekashe Sumi, pulled out of the race on the last day for withdrawal of nominations on February 10.

Exit Poll Result 2023: Direct Link Here

Live Updates

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Nagaland Exit Poll LIVE: Zee News-Matrize exit poll has predicted a huge win for BJP-NDPP in Nagaland with 35-43 seats. Congress will get around one to three seats and NPF two to five, it predicted.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    Nagaland Exit Poll LIVE: NDPP-BJP Alliance To Get 35-43 seats, NPF 2-5, NPP 0-1, Congress 1-3, Others 6-11 (Zee News Exit Poll)

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Nagaland Exit Poll LIVE: NDPP-BJP Alliance To Get 67% Vote

  • 7:14 PM IST

    Nagaland Exit Poll LIVE: The NPF and Congress are contesting on 22 and 23 seats respectively with both parties saying they are open to the idea of a post-poll alliance.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Nagaland Exit Poll LIVE: NDPP-BJP Alliance hopes to make a comeback as it is pitched against the state’s former ruling party Naga People’s Front (NPF). As the junior partner in the alliance, the BJP contested 20 seats while NDPP fought in 40 constituencies.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Nagaland Exit Poll LIVE: There are a total of 13,17,632 electorate in Nagaland, of which 6,61,489 are men and 6,56,143 are women. A total of 2,351 polling stations have been set up in the state.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    Nagaland Exit Poll LIVE: Over 13 lakh electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    Nagaland Exit Poll LIVE: State Records 82% Voter Turnout

    Over 82.42 per cent of Nagaland’s 13.16 lakh voters cast their votes on Monday in the Assembly polls, held in 59 of the 60 constituencies amid tight security, election officials said.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    Nagaland Exit Poll LIVE: Nagaland exit polls to be released after 7 PM, check latest updates here

Published Date: February 27, 2023 6:48 PM IST

Updated Date: February 27, 2023 7:41 PM IST

