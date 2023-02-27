Home

Nagaland Assembly Election LIVE: Voting Begins for 59 Out of 60 Seats, 183 Candidates in Fray

Nagaland Assembly Election LIVE: Voting to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats of Nagaland assembly began at 7 am on Monday.

Nagaland Assembly Election LIVE: Voting to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats of Nagaland assembly began at 7 am on Monday. Polling will continue until 4 pm and counting of votes will be held on March 2. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants. The Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. The electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations. Four-time Chief Minister and NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio will lock horns with greenhorn Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress in the Northern Angami-II seat. Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton is seeking re-election for the third consecutive time from the Tyui seat, where he is pitted against Nagaland JD(U) president Senchumo Lotha and two other opponents.

