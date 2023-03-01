Home

News

India

Nagaland Assembly Election: Repoll in 4 Polling Stations Underway from 7 am

Nagaland Assembly Election: Repoll in 4 Polling Stations Underway from 7 am

The four polling stations are -- New Colony S/W in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis, Jaboka Village in Tizit, and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu.

Nagaland Assembly Election: Repolling is underway in four polling stations of Nagaland from 7 am on Wednesday after it was declared void and it will continue till 4 pm. The four polling stations are — New Colony S/W in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis, Jaboka Village in Tizit, and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu. The EC took the decision based on reports submitted by General Observers and after taking all “material circumstances into account”.

“Ensure that wide publicity is given by beating of drums or any other convenient mode in the aforementioned polling stations’ areas. Inform the political parties and contesting candidates in writing about the fresh poll being taken on the said date…,” the order to the state chief electoral officer said.

You may like to read

The name of the assembly constituencies along with the number and name of the polling station are– 35-Zunheboto (ST) with polling station number 9-New Colony S/W, 39-Sanis (ST), polling station number 9-Pangti V, 41 Tizit (ST), polling station number 7 Jaboka Village and 57-Thonoknyu (ST) with polling station number 3-Pathso East Wing.

The Election Commission of India further stated that the Scrutiny of Form l7-A of the mentioned polling stations shall be done immediately after the poll on the same day and directed the Returning Officers to follow the directives strictly.

Following the directives, the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland has also notified the concerned Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of the four districts to take immediate action on the directives issued.

Nagaland saw nearly 86 per cent voter turnout in the assembly polls held on Monday. The polling was held across 59 constituencies. Since 31-Akuluto AC in Nagaland remained uncontested with only one candidate, no poll was required there.

The counting of votes in the state along with Meghalaya and Tripura will be taken up on Thursday (March 2). In the last assembly polls, repoll was held in 11 polling stations in Nagaland.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.