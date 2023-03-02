Home

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: Who Is Hekani Jakhalu, First Woman To Win Dimapur III Seat

With Hekani Jakhalu’s win, Nagaland got its first-ever woman MLA, nearly after 60 years since it attained statehood.

48-year-old lawyer-turned-activist Hekani Jakhalu was among four women of the total 183 candidates who contested the assembly elections.

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: As the early trends emerged in Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, Hekani Jakhalu of the NDPP, became the first woman to win from Dimapur III constituency on Thursday. Hekani Jakhalu won by 1,536 votes in Dimapur III constituency by defeating Azheto Zhimoni of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Who is Hekani Jakhalu?

As per the emerging trends, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance is set to retain power in Nagaland, where counting of votes is underway. The alliance won three seats and is leading in more than 35 seats.

In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has been in an alliance with the BJP since 2018. The NDPP-BJP alliance had won 30 seats in the previous elections while NPF won 26.

Congress is reduced to two seats and is way behind NCP which is leading in five seats. LJP(RV) headed by Chirag Paswan is leading on three seats.

Assembly polls were held on Monday in 59 of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Nagaland, where 85.90 per cent of 13.16 lakh had electors cast their ballots.

In Nagaland, ruling BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

In Nagaland, ruling BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.