Home

News

India

Nagaland Election Results 2023: CHECK Full List Of Constituency-Wise WINNERS

Nagaland Election Results 2023: CHECK Full List Of Constituency-Wise WINNERS

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP are the only political parties that contested the polls on a 40:20 seat sharing basis. Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested in 23 seats.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections Exit Polls LIVE Updates

Nagaland Election Results 2023: The Counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly election commenced in 16 centres across the state under tight security measures on Thursday. Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27. As many as 183 candidates 164 from 12 political parties, including four women nominees and 19 Independent aspirants are in the fray. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi. The counting is being done under 3-tier security provided by the state and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in 16 counting centres. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP are the only political parties that contested the polls on a 40:20 seat sharing basis. Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested in 23 seats.

Nagaland Election Results 2023: CHECK Full List Of Constituency-Wise WINNERS

Winners list will be updates soon…

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.