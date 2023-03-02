Home

Live Noksen, Longkhim Chare, Tobu, Noklak, Nagaland Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes to Begin At 8 AM

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Nagaland Assembly Election 2023.

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting votes for 60 seats in Nagaland will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. On February 27, the voting in the state took place in a single phase. Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar said the elections were held peacefully and over 83 per cent of the more than 13 lakh electorate exercised their franchise.

In this election, the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine is seeking a mandate for the second term on a 40:20 seat-sharing plan with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

On the other hand, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) has fielded candidates in 22 seats, but one of them withdrew, leaving 21 in the fray.

The National People’s Party (NPP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had fielded 12 candidates each. The exit polls in Nagaland have predicted a win for the BJP-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance.

