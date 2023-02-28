Home

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Check Predictions, Where And How to Watch Here

Zee News-Matrize is giving 35-43 to NDPP-BJP, it has also predicted 2-5 seats for the NPF and 1-3 seats for the Congress.

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain Nagaland as most of the exit polls predicted over 30 seats for the saffron camp and its alliance partner NPP. Nagaland votes on February 16 for 60 Assembly seats. In formerly insurgency-hit Nagaland, the NDPP is slated to get 28-34 seats with a vote share of 33 per cent, according to India Today-My Axis. The poll also gives BJP a surprising 16 per cent vote share and 10-14 seats, possibly coming from eastern Nagaland where it focused its campaigning. Congress is predicted to get 10 per cent votes and between 1-2 seats and the rump of the Naga People’s Front which remained after some 21 MLAs joined NDPP is forecast to get 13 per cent vote share and between 3-8 seats.

Times Now similarly predicts 27-33 seats for NDPP, 12-16 seats for BJP, and 4-8 seats for NPF. While Zee News-Matrize is giving 35-43 to NDPP-BJP, it has also predicted 2-5 seats for the NPF and 1-3 seats for the Congress.

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Key Details

A voter turnout of over 75.49 per cent was reported in Nagaland till 3 pm on Monday, February 27.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term

The chief minister has exuded confidence that the NDPP-BJP alliance would return to power with a massive mandate.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement in the 60-seat Assembly.

Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023: Live Streaming

Zee News will live telecast the results of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023. You can also find the updates on www.india.com.

Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023: Date & Time

The elections for the Nagaland Legislative Assembly 2023 were held on February 16. The results will come out on March 2, 2023.

EC Orders Repoll in Four Polling Stations in Nagaland

Repoll will be held in four polling stations in as many assembly constituencies in Nagaland on March 1, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The EC took the decision based on reports submitted by General Observers and after taking all “material circumstances into account”.

The poll panel said the polling held on February 27 at the four polling stations — New Colony S/W in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis, Jaboka Village in Tizit, and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu — is declared void.

The repolling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm, the EC order said.

“Ensure that wide publicity is given by beating of drums or any other convenient mode in the aforementioned polling stations’ areas. Inform the political parties and contesting candidates in writing about the fresh poll being taken on the said date…,” the order to the state chief electoral officer said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.