New Delhi: Addressing an annual press conference, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday asserted that "appropriate action" will be taken against those involved in the brutal killing of 14 civilians in the Mon district of Nagaland in December last year. "Appropriate and corrective action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," Naravane reportedly said, terming the incident 'unfortunate'.

Notably, the Army had owned responsibility for the killings of civilians in a statement on December 5, 2021. "Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon district, Nagaland… The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," Nagaland's Dimapur-based 3 Corps said in a statement.