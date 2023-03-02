Home

News

India

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Retains Seat From Northern Agami II For The Fifth Time

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Retains Seat From Northern Agami II For The Fifth Time

The Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has won the Northern Agami II seat with over 90 per cent votes.

LIVE Updates| Ghaspani, Tening, Peren, Western Angami, Nagaland Election Result 2023: CM Neiphu Rio Wins From Northern Angami II (AFP)

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023: Nagaland’s current Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has once again won from his seat Northern Agami II. He won a total of 17045 votes with a 92 per cent. The NDPP-BJP alliance won 15 seats in Nagaland Assembly election and is leading in 21 constituencies, officials said on Thursday.

Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27, as the Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

You may like to read

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 11 seats while the BJP won four seats. The NDPP is leading in 13 seats while the BJP is ahead in eight constituencies, the election commission website said.

The NDPP-BJP alliance fought the election on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement. Hekhani Jakhalu created history on Thursday by becoming the first woman to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.

Jakhalu, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate for the Dimapur III seat defeated her nearest rival Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, the Election Commission of India, said.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Retains Seat From Northern Agami II For The Fifth Time. He won with over 91 percent votes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.