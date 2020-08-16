Nagaland Coronavirus News: The Nagaland Chief Secretary’s office, as well as the Directorate General of Under Developed Areas (DUDA) have been sealed for 48 hours, with effect from today, after a case of COVID-19 was detected in the office premises. Also Read - Nagaland Lockdown Extended Till August 31, Govt to Notify Single SOP For All Districts | All You Need to Know

The orders to this effect were issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kohima. Also Read - 'Entry to State Assembly on July 30 After COVID Testing', Announces Nagaland Government

Nagaland: Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohima orders the sealing of the office of Chief Secretary & Directorate of Under Developed Areas (DUDA) for 48 hours, as per SOP on preventive measures to contain the #COVID19 spread, in view of the detection of a #COVID19 positive person pic.twitter.com/homuINCHtZ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

The Deputy Commissioner’s statement noted that the fumigation and disinfection of the office premises had been initiated, adding that the area had been mapped and cordoned off.

It further advised all those concerned to follow safety precautions like wearing masks, frequently washing hands and maintaining social distancing to ensure public hygiene and personal safety in the vicinity of the sealed area.

Notably, the Nagaland government has already extended the lockdown in the northeastern state till August 31.

As per the state’s official COVID-19 portal, Nagaland has thus far reported a total of 3,394 cases of coronavirus. This includes 1,958 active cases, 1,422 recovered cases and seven deaths.