Home

News

India

Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online Counting Of Votes

Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online Counting Of Votes

The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Election 2023 will begin at 8 AM on March 2. The voting for 60 Assembly seats in Nagaland took place on February 16.

Tripura Polls 2023: High Voltage Campaign Ends, Voting on February 16 | Check Key Constituencies, Candidates Here

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: The counting of votes for 60 Assembly constituencies, which went to polls, in Meghalaya will take place on Thursday. The Election Commission will declare the Nagaland Election Result 2023 by the end of the day on March 2. The postal ballots will be counted first and the votes polled in the EVMs will then be counted.

Nagaland Election Result 2023: Date & Time

The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Election 2023 will begin at 8 AM on March 2. The voting for 60 Assembly seats in Nagaland took place on February 16. The NDPP-BJP alliance is the only pre-poll one in the northeastern state and contested the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election on a 40:20 seat sharing basis for the 60-member House. The exit polls by different agencies gave comfortable margin for the NDPP-BJP to retain power by increasing their strength in the Assembly and form the government for the second consecutive term. A total 83.63 per cent votes were cast on Monday.

You may like to read

Nagaland Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: How To Check Result

India.com will bring you live updates related to Tripura Election Result 2023. For 360-degree coverage, you can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here – zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. Stay tuned to this space for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis. One can also read poll-related stories on their phone by downloading India.com’s app on their Android or iOS handset. You can also catch live coverage of the Nagaland Election 2023 Result on YouTube and popular video streaming website and app Zee5.

Nagaland Election Result 2023: Steps To Check Result On ECI Website

Visit ECI’s official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Click on the tab that reads ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2023’

A new window will appear.

Results of Assembly Elections 2023 for preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

Select Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.