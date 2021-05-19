Dimapur: Owing to the rise in the COVID cases, the Nagaland government on Wednesday extended the total lockdown in the state till May 31. The lockdown in the state came into force on the night of May 14 for a period of seven days. The decision comes after an emergency meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) held at Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s residential complex. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Decision on Extension of Lockdown Will be Taken on May 23, Confirms CM Yediyurappa

Government spokespersons Neiba Kronu and Mmhonlumo Kikon later released a statement and said that after reviewing the current situation and taking into account the consistent rise of COVID-19 positive cases in the state, the HPC decided to extend the State wide total lockdown with the existing conditions till May 31. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination 3 Months After Recovery From Illness, Says Government

Kikon also took to Twitter and wrote, “The High powered committee under the Chairmanship of the Hon’ble CM @Neiphiu_Rio had an emergency meeting today at CM Residential office & decided to extend the statewide lockdown with existing SOPs till 31st May 2021.” Also Read - Karnataka Announces Rs 1,250 cr Covid Relief Package to those Hit by Lockdown

CM Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday released a video message where he indicated that the total lockdown may be extended if the situation requires it. Rio said that although the lockdown is creating tremendous inconvenience for the people, the extraordinary scenario demands it.

“We should be prepared that the lockdown may need to be extended, if the situation requires,” he said in a video message to the people.

The CM urged people not to compromise on lockdown regulations for the sake of their own health. He also appealed to the people to be “extra cautious and extremely vigilant” in order to contain the spread of the disease so that it doesn’t reaches to the rural areas of the state as it could lead to far reaching consequences.

While the weeks and months ahead may pose greater challenges for the people, Rio assured that the state of Nagaland and its people are “in this together” as “Team Nagaland”. He advised the people to set aside differences and work as a team.