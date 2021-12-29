New Delhi: A team of Indian Army that reached Nagaland to investigate the December 5 incident of civilian killings has reportedly allowed the state’s probe team to record the statements of soliders involved in the incident where 14 civilians were killed.Also Read - After Delhi, Lockdown-like Curbs to Return in Mumbai? Health Minister Rajesh Tope Drops Big Hint | Read Details

Police sources said the Army probe team had given a go-ahead to the Nalagand Special Investigation Team (SIT) to record the statements of the soliders to allow smooth investigation of the incident. The statements of all the soldiers will be recorded by the Nagaland SIT this week, sources said, according to a report by NDTV.

There are no details on how the probe by the state SIT will proceed further since Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act (AFSPA) is applicable in Nagaland.

This comes days after Nalagand government said the Centre has decided to form a panel to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Force Special Powers Act (AFSPA). The decision On December 20, the Nagaland Assembly had unianimously passed a resolution demanding the Centre to repeal the Armed Force Special Powers Act, 1958 from the state.

On early December 4, a unit of the 21 Para Special Forces organised an ambush on suspected NSCN-K-Yung Aung faction cadre near Tiru village, Mon district, and instead of gunning down the suspected militants, killed eight civilian miners belonging to Oting village who were returning home in a pickup truck.

Out of the miners, six were immediately killed as a result of the ambush and two were severely injured. The villagers, on searching for the missing miners and discovering their bodies, retaliated in anger on the local armed forces and in the ensuing firefight seven more civilians and one jawan were killed. On December 5, an agitated crowd burned down the Konyak Students Union Office and in the police firing that ensued, one more civilian was killed. In total, as a result of the unfortunate incidents, 14 civilians and one jawan were killed.

This week Indian Army said its inquiry into the civilian killings incident in Nagaland is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest. “We have taken out notices for people to come forward and assist us in the inquiry by providing any information including videos, photos or any other material from original sources and will be grateful for the same,” the Army said in a statement.

“This can be conveyed on Whatsapp Messenger at +916026930283 or Army Exchange Helpline +913742388456,” the Army said.

It again said it “deeply regrets the loss of lives during the Dec 4 incident in Mon District, loss of lives is indeed sad and unfortunate”, as it extended New Year greetings to the people of Nagaland.

“The Indian Army is also fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry ordered by State Govt and required details are being shared in timely manner. We request all brothers and sisters of Nagaland to be patient and wait for the findings of the Army inquiry. We assure you that action will be taken in accordance with the law to secure justice for all,” it said.

Noting that the people of Nagaland “have always cooperated and assisted the security Forces in maintaining peace and tranquillity over the last many decades”, the army said: “We share a deep bond of brotherhood, trust and friendship with you. Let us work together for a brighter and better future”.